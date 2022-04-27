To lose one is good if you then win two

When declarer is threatening to take ruffs in the dummy, it is usually in the defenders' best interest to lead a trump, even if that costs a trick in the trump suit. Most players won't give away a guaranteed trump trick, but the sacrifice is worthwhile if the result at the end of the deal is at least one more trick for the defense.

In his methods, East couldn't open with a weak two-bid in hearts. West thought he was on firm ground when he doubled four spades. The declarer commented later that he wasn't sure what would happen when he redoubled. However, he added that he is well-known for finishing down two whenever doubled and redoubled, so he didn't expect the opponents to run to five hearts, which would have gone down only one.

West led the club ace and cashed the club king before shifting to a heart.

Declarer now made his contract in comfort. He ruffed his one club and two heart losers in the dummy, using diamond ruffs to get back to his hand. Eventually West made the spade queen.

"You can hardly blame me for doubling, partner. You did bid at the three-level vulnerable," said West.

"I might not have held much of a hand for you," replied East, "but if you were going to double, at least beat the contract."

"What could I do? If I switch to a trump, I give up my trump trick."

"Not if you switch to the trump queen! Then declarer couldn't ruff twice on the board without promoting your spade 10 as the setting trick."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0