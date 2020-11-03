Titans to release Beasley

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have lost patience with former Clemson standout Vic Beasley Jr. and will release the outside linebacker Wednesday.

The Titans announced the decision Tuesday in a one-sentence statement not even an hour after waiving long snapper Beau Brinkley and veteran cornerback Johnathan Joseph.

Tennessee signed the eighth overall pick of the 2015 draft in March after the Atlanta Falcons let Beasley leave as a free agent. The Titans thought they could help Beasley reclaim the form that helped him lead the NFL with 15.5 sacks in 2016 with a one-year deal worth $9.5 million.

But Beasley reported 10 days late for training camp with the general manager noting the linebacker's absence was unexcused. Then Beasley spent the entire preseason on the non-football injury list with an injured knee.

“He has been practicing with us and showed us in practice that he’s ready to go,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Monday. “We all have to do better."

Beasley didn't make his Tennessee debut until Week 3 in a win at Minnesota. In five games, Beasley had only one forced fumble and just three tackles.

The Titans (5-2) have lost two straight games, and they have only seven sacks this season. Only Jacksonville has fewer sacks than Tennessee.

