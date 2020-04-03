Tired of picking up the slack

Dear Annie : A few months ago, my husband was laid off from his job. When that happened, he asked if he could just stay home and work on his own personal projects and interests. I work a corporate 9 to 5 job and can barely cover our bills without his salary, but I said yes because I wanted him to be happy. Now, though, I'm beginning to resent him.

He refuses to do anything useful while he's home all day. I come home to a sink full of dirty dishes and a messy house every evening. He has said he will do some housework, but I need to call him and remind him. On top of that, he doesn't do things that will take five minutes of his time. Recently, we needed to call a plumber to come fix a pipe under our sink. My husband knew about this but never called once. When I brought it up again, he asked if I could do it on my lunch hour. Now, he is upset with me because he says I'm not "allowing" him to focus on his own interests. I am upset because I didn't realize that he meant never having to do housework or anything responsible ever again.