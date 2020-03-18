Tired of being tired

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

If you really want to help this child, continue to speak with your girlfriend about the importance of structure and rules. If your girlfriend continues to ignore you, then no Florida.

Dear Annie: I just read the letter from "Old Curmudgeon" and would like to add to your reply. You are right to encourage him to attend his wife's nephew's second wedding. Family shows up for family, especially for weddings and funerals. But please allow me to use your space to make a plea to future brides and grooms, and the parents who pay, to consider the financial impact of your decisions on the bank accounts of your guests.

My husband and I are blessed to have seven beautiful children between the ages of 22 and 35. All but one are married, and there have been no destination weddings or no bachelor/bachelorette party trips. All six weddings have been beautiful, and I can say with confidence that guests and members of the wedding parties have not suffered financial strain.

Meanwhile, however, my children have traveled to various islands and faraway places, such as Mexico, Las Vegas, Spain and Ireland, for weddings and parties of their many friends and cousins. And, yes, my husband and I have made a few of these trips.