Tiptoe through the minefield

Some contracts are simple to play, but on the majority, you have to step through the tricks with care. One wrong move, and you fall to defeat.

In today's deal, against South's contract of four hearts, West leads the diamond queen. What should declarer do?

North's two-diamond cue-bid showed at least game-invitational strength in hearts. When South's rebid denoted full values with a diamond stopper, perhaps North should have raised to the ironclad three no-trump.

From the bidding, South knew that West had the missing honor cards. However, unless he had a doubleton spade king, there was a risk of four losers: one spade, one diamond and two clubs. Declarer had to engineer an endplay against West, and while organizing the end-position, he had to keep East off the lead; otherwise, he would push a club through the king.

As the only entry card East might have held was the diamond 10 or nine, South ducked the first trick. (If he had won trick one, he could have succeeded with a squeeze-endplay, but it would have been more complicated.) Declarer won the diamond continuation in the dummy, drew trumps, cashed the diamond ace, finessed the spade queen and took the spade ace. If the king had fallen, declarer would have claimed. But when the king remained at large, South led a third spade. West won but was endplayed.

If he had returned a spade or a diamond, declarer would have ruffed in the dummy and sluffed the club two from hand. When West played a club, South's king was his 10th trick.

