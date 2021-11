Tipping hurts my business

Dear Annie: I was a little amused by the letter on tip jars.

I operate a "food truck" and am a one-man band. I have worked alone for the past 10 years because the quality of employees available to me has always been questionable at best.

Out of necessity, I move quickly and efficiently, greet the customer, take the order, deliver the food and rapidly move on to my next sale.

Nothing slows me down as much as customers who won't leave because they are looking for a tip jar.

My pricing is adequate so that I'm well compensated, and a number of times I have told people that I am the owner. I'm happy they chose to spend their refreshment dollars with me, and a tip isn't necessary. People seem hard-wired to leave a gratuity, and my reluctance to put out a tip jar has resulted in some people's heads almost exploding.

I'm appreciative of a dollar or two left for me, but I have a high level of service to begin with, and my window of opportunity is always very limited. I'm going to make more money by waiting on 100 people than 50, and delaying my next sale so I can take in an additional dollar or two is counterproductive.

I finally put a tip jar up so I could move on to my next sale. Yet people still seem to miss it on occasion or insist on delaying their exit so they can personally hand me a gratuity, but this helps move things a little bit. While I appreciate tips, my pricing is all the reward I require.

A tip is a reward, and while I'm appreciative, my goal is to keep the line moving as quickly as possible. I hate to appear boorish, but after handing a customer their change and thanking them, my only goal is to move to the next customer, who has been patiently waiting their turn. I find somebody who is waiting for acknowledgment of a tip to be annoying.

My tip jar is in place just to move things along. There are varying degrees of success to this. I don't "expect" a gratuity ever. Trust me, as an owner, if I'm getting $5 for a 32-ounce soda that is 85% water, I'm doing OK. Happy to have you as a customer; thanks for stopping; may I help the next person in line, please?

I never expect a tip. -- Been Doing this Since 1979

Dear Since 1979: You sound like Speedy Gonzales, and you have created a system that works best when people buy and move on. Who knew that tips could create so many problems? Thank you for letting us know. However, you might consider putting up a sign, "No Tips Allowed," and if people complain, you can tell them your boss is adamant.

