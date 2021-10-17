Tipping across the pond

Dear Annie: After 32 years of marriage, I still battle daily with what the truth is. My husband, who I have been with since I was 17 (over 36 years), had the "shining star syndrome."

Many of his co-workers found him to be their go-to guy when having relationship troubles in their lives. Only after being told by some female co-workers who were not in his fan club of his lies, disrespect and family-changing damage did I start to connect the dots.

I've had difficult times in my life, such as the diagnosis of a chronic illness, the death of a twin sibling, the death of my mother and a stressful job. It was only after he could not handle the difficult moments that affected me that I realized his behavior was narcissistic.

My biggest heartbreak was that I thought that I was not good enough, and the same for our children. I am grateful to those who finally spoke up about his friendships with other women.

I work at saving our marriage every day, and he has become accountable. It took years for him to realize the amount of damage that he caused our young adult children. I will never be completely secure, but I am not a quitter.