Time to stay or go

It is completely understandable that his actions have impacted you, but now it is time to free yourself of that toxic relationship. Go to counseling with your husband and see if he can make a complete change in behavior and be there for you, or move on and find someone who sees and appreciates you for the beautiful woman you are. One of the vows we take in marriage is "in sickness and in health." He seems not to take that one seriously, for when he had addiction troubles, you stood by him, and after you had major surgeries, he left you emotionally and physically. I wish you the best of luck.

Dear Annie: My wife of 30 years had an affair a couple of years ago. To this day, she maintains that there was no physical contact, despite the sheer amount of text messages and phone calls; my having actually caught her out with him and with her car parked at his residence.

She came home, and her explanation was that I owed him an apology because he felt threatened by me. I still don't trust her. I do love my wife, but I feel I'm being disrespected with her continued dishonesty. Is divorce my only option? -- Should I Stay, or Should I Go?

Dear Stay or Go: You should not threaten anyone, even if you are very upset with him or her. If the trust is gone and you want to see if you can save the marriage, the help of a professional marriage counselor is needed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0