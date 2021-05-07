Tightness, pain in leg could be due to IT band issues

Dear Doctor: I've been running during the lockdown, and about a month ago, my outer thigh started to feel like it's clenched up, and the outside of my knee hurts sometimes. My roommate says it's most likely that my IT band is too tight and needs to be stretched. What does that mean?

Dear Reader: The IT band is a long swath of connective tissue that makes it possible for us to use our legs to travel. It starts at the top of the pelvis, runs along the length of the outer thigh and ends at the shin, just below the knee, connecting a hip flexor muscle and the gluteus maximus with the outside of the shin. It's made up of a connective tissue called fascia, which is a sheath that surrounds and encloses muscles and also connects them to bone. You'll hear the IT band referred to by different names -- the iliotibial band or the iliotibial tract. For fellow science nerds, "ilio" derives from the word ilium, which refers to the flank or hip area. "Tibial" refers to the tibia, which is the larger of the two bones in the lower leg, commonly known as the shin bone.