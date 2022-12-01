Tiger replacement Sepp Straka shares lead in the Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Sepp Straka was home in Alabama preparing for a big week of golf matches at his club, a friend's wedding and the SEC Championship game. And then Tiger Woods couldn't play in the Bahamas because of a foot injury, and Straka had a change in plans.

It worked out OK for him.

The replacement for Woods managed six birdies at rain-soaked Albany for a 3-under 69 that gave him a share of the lead at the Hero World Challenge with defending champion Viktor Hovland, Tom Kim and Collin Morikawa.

Straka was first off in the pro-am, the time usually occupied by Woods. He was paired with Justin Thomas, who typically plays the first round with Woods.

Did he get anything else from the tournament host?

"The iron game wasn't as good as his, but maybe rubbed off a little bit on me," Straka. "So yeah, that was nice."

Hovland was the only player to reach 4 under at any point before a bogey on the 16th. He is trying to join Woods as the only players to win this holiday event back-to-back.

Hovland is staying with Morikawa again. A year ago, Morikawa had a five-shot lead and needed a win to reach No. 1 in the world when he shot 76 in the final round and Hovland rallied with a 66 to win.