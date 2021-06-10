THURSDAY'S GAME: Segura's 2-run single in 10th lifts Phillies over Braves 4-3

PHILADELPHIA — Jean Segura slowly jogged around first and watched Odubel Herrera dive headfirst across the plate for the winning run before another walk-off celebration began for the Philadelphia Phillies.

Segura's two-run single high off the left-field fence in the 10th inning gave the Phillies a 4-3 comeback win over the Atlanta Braves on Thursday.

"That's what I'm here for," Segura said about his knack for clutch hits.

The Phillies took two of three from the three-time defending NL East champions, including a walk-off win Wednesday night on Luke Williams' first big league homer with two outs in the ninth.

Freddie Freeman hit a solo homer off closer Hector Neris with one out in the ninth to tie it, and the Braves scored two runs off José Alvarado (5-0) on a wild pitch and passed ball in the 10th.

But Alec Bohm's RBI single off Chris Martin (0-2) in the bottom half cut it to 3-2. Herrera followed with a double down the left-field line. Segura then hit a drive to deep left-center. He kept jogging around first, toward second and waited for teammates to mob him.

"I knew it was good enough to walk it off so that's why I (watched) it a little bit," Segura said.