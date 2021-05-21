THURSDAY'S GAME: Pirates get past Braves in 10th

PIRATES 6, BRAVES 4, 10 INNINGS

ATLANTA (AP) — Kevin Newman hit a tiebreaking single in the 10th, Adam Frazier had four hits and Pittsburgh beat Atlanta.

With the score 4-all and Ben Gamel starting the 10th on second base under the extra-innings rule, Frazier singled Gamel to third off Jacob Webb (1-2) and Newman singled for a 5-4 lead.

Gregory Polanco added a sacrifice fly off Grant Dayton.

Atlanta, winner of the last three NL East titles, has lost seven of 10 and dropped to fourth place at 20-24.

Richard Rodríguez (3-0) pitched two perfect innings for Pittsburgh, which is last in the NL Central and stopped a three-game skid.

