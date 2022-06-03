THURSDAY'S GAME: D'Arnaud's grand slam, 6 RBIs power Braves past Rockies 13-6

DENVER — Travis d'Arnaud homered twice, including a grand slam, and drove in a career-high six runs as the Atlanta Braves pounced on Colorado's struggling pitching in a 13-6 rout of the Rockies on Thursday night.

D'Arnaud was 3 for 5 and scored three times as the Braves piled up 18 hits against the Rockies, who have allowed 39 runs over the past three games.

He became the first Atlanta catcher to drive in six or more runs since Javy Lopez in 2003.

"It's amazing we did as well as we did last year when we lost him for 100 games," Braves manager Brian Snitker said of d'Arnaud, who had thumb surgery in 2021. "He's such a settling, calming influence for everybody. When he's out there, everybody trusts him. I know I do."

C.J. Cron hit his 14th homer, Garrett Hampson also went deep and Charlie Blackmon went 4 for 5 in Colorado's 17th loss in 24 games.

After allowing 26 runs over 19 innings in a doubleheader split Wednesday against Miami, the Rockies hoped Austin Gomber (2-6) would give them a long, effective outing. The lefty instead was charged with a career high-tying nine runs and 10 hits over five innings. He's allowed 15 earned runs in his past two starts.

The tired bullpen wasn't any better, with Ty Blach allowing four runs and seven hits over three innings. The Rockies have given up 51 hits in two days.

"Those guys, there's six of them now, they have to perform," manager Bud Black said of the rotation. "So, bullpen sessions, really getting into some of the scouting reports, and it comes down to making pitches. And if you don't, the opposition is going to hand it to you."

D'Arnaud smacked Gomber's changeup to left field for a two-run homer in the third, then pulled his curveball over the wall in the fifth for his second career grand slam to make it 9-1. D'Arnaud, who last had a multi-homer game in 2019, entered the night batting .250 with four homers.

"The offense exploded tonight. We had a ton of runs, a ton of hits," d'Arnaud said. "A lot of good at-bats, a lot of battles. We're playing good baseball."

Ian Anderson (4-3) allowed five runs and 10 hits with nine strikeouts over six innings.

Colorado second baseman Brendan Rodgers doubled in the seventh to extend his hitting streak to 20 games, and Connor Joe doubled twice to push his on-base streak to 29 games.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0