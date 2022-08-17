Throwing declarer a nasty curve ball

Yesterday, we looked at the Grosvenor Gambit, whereby a defender obtains the normal result by atypical means. However, sometimes a defender can gain a trick with an abnormal play. Since declarer cannot see through the backs of the cards, he draws the wrong conclusion if given a gentle nudge by a defender.

This deal occurred during the 1977 Bermuda Bowl in Manila. Sitting West was Mike Passell. (Please ignore the antiquated auction, but that is how it went.)

In seven spades, South has to find the spade queen. The "textbook" lead against a grand slam is a trump. The opponents presumably won't have bid seven with a hole in the trump suit, so it is a safe lead, giving nothing away. (If your opponents used Roman Key Card Blackwood to check for the trump queen, that deduction is theoretically valid.)

Suppose you are the declarer in seven and don't receive a trump lead. What conclusion do you draw? If the lead is, say, a safe king from K-Q, perhaps there is no inference available. But if it is a potentially dangerous lead, probably it means that the opponent has either no trump or a trump holding from which he doesn't want to lead.

In this deal, if West leads, say, a diamond, it would be normal for South to play West for the spade queen. However, Passell could see that coming. To deflect declarer, he led a trump at trick one!

South was convinced that East had the spade queen. After the spade 10 won the first trick, declarer called for dummy's spade ace. Imagine his shock when East discarded.