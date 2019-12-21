Caldwell O'Keefe said, "I never have found the perfect quote. At best I have been able to find a string of quotations which merely circle the ineffable idea I seek to express."
Is that the perfect quote for this deal? Probably not! But there is one word in it that works. How should South plan the play in four hearts after West leads the diamond jack?
If you are ever going to pass a 12-point hand, that North hand is it because you have to bid such a weak suit, one you do not want partner to lead should East buy the contract. However, North, a self-proclaimed bad card holder, refused to pass. Then they cruised into four hearts.
South could see four potential losers: two spades, one heart and one club. So, at first glance, he had two strings to his bow: the heart finesse and the club finesse. But in fact there was a third possibility.
After winning the first trick on the board, declarer ran the heart queen. West took the trick and safely exited with another diamond, resisting the temptation to shift to a club, which would have been fatal here.
South, leaving the club finesse dangling in the background, won with his queen, drew the missing trumps, then played a spade to dummy's 10. East won with his king and switched to a club, but declarer won with his ace and led another spade. Luck was in when West had to win with the ace, establishing the queen as the extra trick.
Note that if East had had the spade jack or ace-king, South would have still had the club finesse available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.