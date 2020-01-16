Bridge can be a weird game at times. This deal occurred several decades ago in a match between Los Angeles and New York.
The New York North-South pair was allowed to make three clubs after uninspired defense.
At this table, West was Howard Schenken, and East was George Rapee. They won a combined total of seven world titles and 57 national championships.
First, though, sitting West, what would you have led against two clubs doubled?
Despite the doubleton club, Schenken preferred a takeout double to a two-diamond overcall. Rapee's one-spade advance looks cautious, especially as he was a passed hand. However, he did not like his weak spades and poorly placed heart honors. Today, an expert panel would surely favor one or two no-trump. When South continued with two clubs, Rapee doubled, understandably feeling that he had to do more.
Schenken did well, beginning with the ace and another trump. Then, when dummy played low at trick two, Rapee did brilliantly, playing his seven. If Rapee had won the trick, declarer would have unblocked an honor and used dummy's club nine as the entry for a heart finesse to make his contract.
When South continued with the spade king, Schenken ducked, knowing that if Rapee held five spades, he would have bid the suit twice.
Then Schenken, after taking the next trick with his spade ace, led a low diamond to his partner's king. Rapee cashed the club king before returning a diamond. Now declarer had to open up hearts from his hand. The defenders took one spade, two hearts, one diamond and two clubs for down one.
