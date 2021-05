The Orlando Magic has signed free agent and former Gamecock guard Sindarius Thornwell on a two-way contract.

The 6-foot-4 Thornwell, who’s in his fourth NBA season, was originally drafted 48th overall by Milwaukee in the 2017 draft. He has played with the Clippers and New Oleans Pelicans.

Thornwell was a four-year star player at the University of South Carolina, culminating in SEC Player of the Year, first-team All-SEC and SEC All-Defensive team honors as a senior in 2017.

