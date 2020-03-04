Thornton, Clemson women top Miami in ACC Tournament

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kobi Thornton scored a career-high 27 points on 12-of-16 shooting and Clemson used a 16-4 run to pull away for good and beat Miami 71-56 on Wednesday at the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.
Amari Robinson added 14 points for No. 14 seed Clemson (8-22), which snapped an 11-game skid. The Tigers play sixth-seeded Boston College in the second round Thursday.
Thornton scored seven points during the decisive run that gave Clemson a 55-44 lead when Robinson made a short jumper at the end of the third quarter. Miami (15-15) trailed by double figures the rest of the way.
Beatrice Mompremier led the No. 11 seed Hurricanes with 23 points on 9-of-14 shooting. The rest of the team shot 22% (11 of 49) from the field.
Atlantic Coast Conference Women's Basketball Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
First Round
Wednesday, March 4
No. 13 Wake Forest 83, No. 12 North Carolina 73
No. 15 Pittsburgh 67, No. 10 Notre Dame 65
No. 14 Clemson 71, No. 11 Miami 56
Second Round
Thursday, March 5
No. 5 Virginia Tech vs. No. 13 Wake Forest, 11 a.m.
No. 8 Syracuse vs. No. 9 Virginia, 2 p.m.
No. 7 Georgia Tech vs. No. 15 Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
No. 6 Boston College vs. No. 14 Clemson, 8:30 p.m.
Southeastern Conference Women's Basketball Tournament At Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
First Round
Wednesday, March 4
No. 13 Auburn 77, No. 12 Vanderbilt 67
No. 11 Missouri 64. No. 14 Mississippi 53
Second Round
Thursday, March 5
No. 8 Alabama vs. No. 9 Georgia, Noon
No. 5 Arkansas vs. Auburn, 2:30 p.m.
No. 7 LSU vs. No. 10 Florida, 6 p.m.
No. 6 Tennessee vs. Missouri, 8:30 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Friday, March 6
No. 1 South Carolina vs. Alabama-Georgia winner, Noon
No. 4 Texas A&M vs. Arkansas-Vanderbilt—Auburn winner, 2 p.m.
No. 2 Mississippi State vs. LSU-Florida winner, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Kentucky vs. Tennessee-Missouri—Mississippi winner, 8 p.m.