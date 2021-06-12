Thompson earns 1st major league win, Marlins beat Braves 4-2

"With these guys, you know they're going to keep coming at some point," Mattingly said. "When they break out, they break out big. Any run you can get, you feel better about."

Acuña singled before Freeman's homer and has reached base 21 consecutive games.

MIGHTY THOMPSON AT THE PLATE:

A soft liner to right that fell in front of Acuña enabled Thompson to not only reflect on his pitching performance, but the base hit.

"That was really cool," Thompson said. "Swung a bat I think two days ago for the first time in years."

ON THE ROAD AGAIN:

Even after the Marlins end their six-game homestand Sunday, the total through 65 games still shows a road tilt. Once they finish the series with the Braves, the Marlins will have completed 30 home games, compared to 35 on the road. The road slant is based on the 10 games played in each of Miami's three previous trips. The Marlins' next road trip beginning Monday will feature six games and two stops.