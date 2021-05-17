This third hand play really counts

Aristotle Onassis said, "After a certain point, money is meaningless. It ceases to be the goal. The game is what counts."

In the game of bridge, the count can be worth money.

Last week, we looked at third-hand strategy. To start this week, here is a critical play that isn't well-known below the expert ranks. Look at the North and East hands. Against three no-trump, West leads a fourth-highest diamond four. After declarer calls for dummy's six, what should East do?

Whatever East plays, South wins with his jack, crosses to the dummy in spades and takes the losing club finesse. What should West do next?

You can see that if West cashes the diamond ace, declarer's king drops, and West can cash three more diamond tricks to defeat the contract. But what if South started with K-J-5 or K-J-3 of diamonds, and East has the heart ace? Then cashing the diamond ace would be fatal to the defense. Instead, West would have to shift to the heart nine, putting East on lead for a diamond return through declarer. How does West know which defense to adopt?