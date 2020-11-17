Thinking quickly; misleading quickly

In "Macbeth," William Shakespeare wrote, "If it were done, when 'tis done, then 'twere well it were done quickly." That is appropriate for today's deal.

What happens in three no-trump after West leads what is purported to be a fourth-highest diamond five?

The auction was straightforward, South showing a balanced 18 or 19 points, and North raising to game.

This deal was played in an online match between two tough American teams.

At the table shown, sitting East was Eric Greco, a Rosenblum Cup world team champion in 2010.

Apparently without thought, Greco took the first trick with his diamond ace (not the textbook king, bottom of touching honors when playing third hand high) and returned the diamond six. South, a seven-time national champion, played low. So, Geoff Hampson (West) won with his jack and led his remaining diamond. In this way, Greco and Hampson took four diamonds and one spade to defeat the contract.

Was East nervous that South had started with queen-doubleton of diamonds?

No, because West, if he had the J-8-5-3 of diamonds, would have led the three, not the five.

At the other table, the auction was identical, except that East doubled over one spade. Then, East won the first trick with the diamond king before returning the diamond six. The declarer, Bobby Levin, worked out what was happening: He played his queen to win the trick. Levin drove out the spade ace and took the heart finesse to collect one spade, three hearts, one diamond and four clubs.

