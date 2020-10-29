Think carefully before bringing mom home

DEAR HARRIETTE: My mother is in a nursing home. She has recovered from COVID-19 in recent weeks. I haven't seen her in months. Not seeing my mother has worn on me. I feel like I have lost her and will never see her again. Not seeing her has really made me feel like she has passed on. But she hasn't.

I have been asking that her home let me see her, but they say it is just impossible. I talk to her on the phone each week, but I just feel like I've abandoned her. At this point, I am ready to pull her from the home and bring her back to my place. Am I selfish if I do that? -- Mama's Boy

DEAR MAMA'S BOY: The toll that COVID-19 has taken on our elders in nursing homes is hard to fathom. The isolation and loneliness are palpable, and experts say that many elders do not fare well in what has become a prisonlike environment. It all seems unfair. As you are describing, what's not discussed as often is the toll on family members who aren't allowed to see their loved ones. It's tough all around.