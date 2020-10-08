Think about partner's problems

Winthrop Mackworth Praed wrote, "His partners at the whist-club said that he was faultless in his dealings."

Someone who is near-faultless at a bridge club will be in big demand as a partner. One aspect of that faultlessness is thinking about partner's problems in a deal. How should the defenders have defeated four spades in today's deal? West led the diamond seven: two, nine, ace. Declarer ruffed the diamond eight on the board and played a trump. When East failed to follow suit, South played his 10. How should West have proceeded from there?

Some Wests would have made a takeout double over one spade, but that would have risked playing in a 4-2 diamond fit. The North hand has only eight losers: three spades, two hearts, one diamond and two clubs. This is the number for a three-spade game-invitational limit raise. But North did not look further than his 7 high-card points. No problem, though, as South easily had enough to bid game.

At the time, West won with his spade king, cashed the club ace and played another club. East took that trick and, thinking that partner was now out of clubs, led his last club. South ruffed high, drew trumps ending on the board and discarded his heart loser on the club queen.

Probably East should have found the winning defense because West rated not to have started with 4-5-2-2 distribution. But West was primarily at fault. He knew the position. After taking the club ace and before leading the second club, he should have cashed the heart ace.

