They might save you a guess

How many young bridge stars are there? Very few, which is a powerful indication that the game is not being taught in schools. But one wunderkind is 13-year-old Nicolai Heiberg-Evenstad from Norway. Earlier this year, partnering his father, Stian, he finished second in the Norwegian Open Pairs Championship. He is the youngest-ever Danish medal-winner in an open event. (The winners were Christian Bakke and Tor Evind Grude, who are in their 20s.)

This deal was reported by Knut Kjaernsrod. How did Heiberg-Evenstad play in four hearts after West led a club?

North's three-club advance showed heart support with at least game-invitational strength. (In North America, this would be a mixed raise, showing 6-9 high-card points, four-card support and nine losers -- exactly what North has! The Kaplan-Rubens evaluator rates this hand at 8.4 points.)

Given that declarer has three spade losers, at first glance it seems that he must find the diamond queen to make his contract. But Heiberg-Evenstad showed that that wasn't the case.

He ruffed the opening lead, played a heart to the king, ruffed another club, cashed the heart ace, led a heart to the nine and ruffed the last club.

With his preparations complete, declarer cast adrift with a spade. After taking three tricks in that suit, the defender on lead was endplayed. He could either shift to a diamond, finding the queen for declarer, or lead a black card, when Heiberg-Evenstad would have sluffed a diamond from his hand and ruffed on the board.

