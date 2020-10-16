They both played their leading roles

Look only at the West hand in today's diagram. What would you lead against three no-trump? South has a balanced 15-17 points with a doubleton spade, and North has 10-15 points with five spades (and probably no singleton).

Dame Jane Goodall, world-famous primatologist and anthropologist, said, "Every individual matters. Every individual has a role to play. Every individual makes a difference."

At the bridge table, the declarer is an individual; the dummy has no active role to play. But each defender might -- or might not -- have to remember their lines, as it were. The best defenses are when both players must make winning choices. How did the defense go against three no-trump in this deal?

The auction followed a very straightforward transfer route, North's three no-trump asking partner to decide between that game and four spades.

West, with 12 high-card points, knew that her partner had a very weak hand. So, leading a heart or a club rated to cost a trick. A spade couldn't be right, given the five-card suit in the dummy. So she chose the diamond jack. The defense was still alive!