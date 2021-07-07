Support local journalism by becoming a member at www.TheTandD.com The editor's limited time offer is full access to all the website has to offer for just $1 for three months. https://go.thetandd.com/june3
TheTandD.com: Full access for 3 months for just $1
Related to this story
ALLENDALE — The sheriff of Allendale County withdrew thousands in cash with no explanation. The clerk of court paid thousands in Christmas bon…
Report: Man accused of shooting at son before being killed by deputy; suspect had history of mental illness
An armed man killed in a confrontation with Calhoun County deputies on Wednesday was accused of shooting at his son earlier in the day, accord…
As the coronavirus pandemic tightened its grip on the region, students and parents had to adjust to the change from in-person learning to virt…
Most people planning a marriage proposal want good weather. Not AccuWeather Meteorologist Tom Bedard. He was hoping for a tornado.
Blossom Hampton sharpened her leadership, self-sufficiency and discipline skills during military service that also granted her educational opp…
The coronavirus pandemic forced new ways of doing things, including testing and vaccination of individuals for an unpredictable virus that sti…
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Heisman Trophy finalist Trevor Lawrence of Clemson and national women’s lacrosse player of the year Charlotte North of Bost…
University of South Carolina student-athletes will have the opportunity to benefit from their name, image and likeness beginning Thursday.
Two more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department o…
- Updated
Whether they were navigating the ins and outs of virtual learning, or assisting with vaccination clinic registration and handing out food amid…
A 42-year-old man is accused of breaking into a Santee home, stealing a set of keys and then taking off in the homeowner’s vehicle in the earl…
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
ST. MATTHEWS – Independence Day will be celebrated a day early in Calhoun County.
The Claflin University Summer Arts Intensive will conclude this year’s program with a showcase of its talented performers in a virtual present…
Temperatures and fireworks are not the only things going up this Fourth of July weekend.
U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn announced that several local projects have been included in Invest in America Act, which was passed by th…
A person died Thursday afternoon following a collision on U.S. Highway 301 in Orangeburg County, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. T…
COLUMBIA – The Office of Regulatory Staff, along with the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs, AARP, Frank Knapp Jr., the Sierra Clu…
NORFOLK, Va. – As the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference concludes the celebration of its 50th anniversary during the 2020-21 academic year, the …
Two more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of …
A collision near Orangeburg claimed the life of a 55-year-old Santee man on Thursday afternoon.
The journey to a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference football title starts in the heat of the summer.
Adria Chappelle and Jabari Moss of Orangeburg-Wilkinson are taking big steps in their track-and-field careers, signing to compete at the colle…
Sunshine and hot conditions will prevail in The T&D Region during the Fourth of July holiday. Meanwhile, forecasters are keeping an eye on…
For just the second time in Learfield IMG College Directors’ Cup history, an institution other than Stanford University sits atop the standing…
The sweet sound of the crack of the bat, followed by cheers. Those sounds will fill the Orangeburg air in the coming days.
Orangeburg officials have agreed to allow fireworks on Independence Day, despite a city law making them illegal on Sundays.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Colonel William M. (Bill) Connor, V, USA (Ret.), ’90, will join The Citadel Board of Visitors as its newest member on July 1, 2021. Connor is …
The Gamecocks are adding another member to their transfer class from another SEC school, according to GamecockCentral.com
BAMBERG – Bamberg County Council gave final, third-reading approval to the county’s $27.5 million spending plan for 2021-2022 after a lengthy …
America will be celebrating Independence Day on Sunday, but some communities will be starting their festivities early.
The Family Health Centers Inc. is offering free mobile COVID-19 testing.
Communities across The T&D Region are preparing events filled with food, fireworks and fun to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday.
Orangeburg Post 4 won 3-1 at home against Manning-Santee Post 68 on Thursday in an American Legion Baseball game played at Mirmow Field.
Two people have pleaded guilty in connection with a 2019 shooting incident that left a pedestrian injured.
South Carolina State University has set aside at least $8 million for facility and campus improvements during the 2021-2022 school year, accor…
A person died early Sunday after a vehicle struck a tree in Orangeburg County, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
A 28-year-old Denmark woman died after someone fired a weapon into the vehicle she was driving early Monday morning, according to Bamberg Coun…
Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to weaken into a tropical depression by the time it reaches The T&D Region, but the storm could still brin…
Longtime South Carolina high school football coach Les Evans died on July 1. Evans spent one year coaching at Orangeburg-Wilkinson before movi…
BRANCHVILLE -- Softball is in the air in Branchville this weekend as the town hosts the Dixie Youth State Softball Tournament July 10-12 at th…
Ocean health is a growing concern — and for good reason.
A 31-year-old Olar man is accused of killing a Denmark woman and injuring another person on Monday.
Twelve more Orangeburg County residents tested positive for the coronavirus over a four-day period, according to figures released Tuesday by t…
A Cope man was shot to death early Friday morning near North, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.
The remnants of Hurricane Elsa are expected to dump heavy rain across The T&D Region Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
MANNING — Manning-Santee Post 68 rebounded from a loss last week in Orangeburg to defeat Orangeburg Post 4 by a 13-3 score in five innings of …