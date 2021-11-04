These easts were even more cautions

In yesterday's column, we looked at a deal in which I felt South, with seven spades to the A-K-Q-10-9 and apparently eight winners, was cautious in not taking a shot at four spades. But he was right because that contract could have gone down three doubled for minus 800.

Today's deal is similar except that East has nine guaranteed winners. He needs only one small contribution from partner to be cold for game. I can understand the one-spade opening because if East bids four spades immediately, he might miss a slam. Even so, after South overcalls two diamonds and North raises to three diamonds, why not jump to four spades? Only one player out of 16 at Bridge Base Online did that, and he got a cold top!

How should four diamonds fare?

Assuming West unimaginatively leads the spade three, low from length in partner's unsupported suit, the defenders will get one spade and two hearts.