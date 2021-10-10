There will be lots of entertainment at S.C. State Fair

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina State Fair returns Oct. 13-24, 2021. After keeping its commitment to the community and adapting to a free, drive-through fair in 2020, the S.C. State Fair will once again welcome guests in person for 12 days of exhibits, competitions, food, rides, entertainment and the free, daily “CIRCUS at the Fair.”
Discount admission and ride tickets will be available through Tuesday, Oct. 12. Purchase S.C. State Fair tickets a SCStateFair.org or stop by a participating Circle K to get your discount tickets. Discount tickets are $10 per person ($15-$20 during the fair) and discount ride vouchers are $25 per person ($33 -$38 during the fair). Visit SCStateFair.org for more information.
Fair highlights
With nearly 70 rides, this year’s S.C. State Fair is sure to create special moments. A mix of stage and roving shows will entertain patrons, including various musical shows, dance groups, animal acts, magicians, jugglers, stunt artists and more. Back by popular demand is the free daily “CIRCUS at the Fair,” which will feature fresh new acts and a never-before-seen show. Traditional favorites also will return, including arts and crafts displays, agriculture, pig races, livestock exhibits and more.
CIRCUS AT THE FAIR
The free, daily CIRCUS at the Fair is returning to the South Carolina State Fair for a second year and will feature a brand-new tent, fresh new acts and a never-before seen show!
Get ready for the thrills under the new big top. The CIRCUS will perform three 40 minute-long shows each day beside the Ellison Building near the South Gate Entrance.
Shows begin at 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Daily admission to the CIRCUS is free with your fair admission ticket. Each show features a variety of new, exciting entertainment from a renowned lineup of traditional and unique circus acts.
PEPSI STAGE ENTERTAINMENT
Renata The Band
Performing Wednesday, Oct. 13 through Monday, Oct. 18
This American country/rock trio is composed of siblings, Collin, Adrienne and Benny. These talented siblings are no strangers to the music business, having toured full time the past eight years. Their musical tastes vary, and their live shows include everything from Johnny Cash to John Mayer. With strong vocal and instrumental skills, the family trio promises to amaze audiences at every performance.
Bombshell
Performing Friday, Oct. 15
Bombshell began as a 5-piece rock band in Columbia, SC. Bombshell quickly set themselves apart from other bands by choosing only the most familiar and beloved songs of the past decades with an emphasis on the 80’s and a concentrated effort to be different from every other cover band in town. This high energy band gives unparalleled performances that mimic those amazing originals, you came to know and love, note for note.
The Swingin' Medallions
Performing Thursday, October 21 at 7 p.m.
The Swingin’ Medallions, a Southern tradition since 1962, signature high-energy style delights audiences of all ages. Featuring an ever-popular horn section, the group effectively blends the sounds and music of yesterday and today. The band has performed throughout the nation in thousands of venues. The band was made famous by its 1.5million selling hit album, “Double Shot of My Baby’s Love”, in 1966. Lewis Grizzard (Southern humorist and writer) labeled the Medallions as “THE PARTY BAND OF THE SOUTH”, a moniker that has become forever synonymous with the Medallion name.
Ron Diamond
Performing on the Pepsi Place Stage October 13-24
Ron Diamond has been amazing audiences for more than 25 years with comedy, hypnosis and Illusion and demonstrates the power of hypnosis by using audience participation and humor.
Dennis Lee Band
Pepsi Place Stage and Roving Oct 19-24
He’s Back! Denny the Clown is back for his 39th year at the S.C. State Fair. Catch his strolling mime and comedy routine daily throughout the fairgrounds. You can also catch the Dennis Lee Show with his talented band from Memphis, Tenn., featuring the fabulous Kari Nelson on Fiddle. The Dennis Lee Band blends musical favorites, comedy, country music, old time rock and roll, and patriotic numbers. Dennis will give you three gallons of crazy in a two gallon bucket!
Diamonds and Whiskey
Performing Wednesday, Oct. 13 and Thursday, Oct. 14
Award-winning country-rock act out of Charlotte, NC. Diamonds and Whiskey’s album “Heartbreak Queen” is making big strides across the globe with airplay in Europe, New Zealand, and the United States. Their song “Hands Down” garnered the 2019 Carolina Country Music Awards Single of the Year honor and debuted at #11 on VRadio Nashville.
Geru Y Su Legion 7
Performing Sunday, October 17 at 7 p.m.
Jerundio “Geru” García, the lead singer of Geru Y Su Legion 7, is originally from the Coronilla del Ocote Municipality of Zapopan, Geru. Since childhood, García has demonstrated a great talent and unique musical style. His singular voice has a high and precise tone, influenced by the northern style with a touch of province, a hybrid style that mixes the accordion and saxophone. Legion 7 was born out of a meeting of cousins and relatives who had a history of participation in various musical groups. The group has shared the stage with international musicians such as Invasores de NL. and Primavera Set.
NETTERFIELD STAGE
Thistle & Lace
Performing daily
Thistle & Lace is a husband-and-wife acoustic duo celebrating harmony and strength in diversity. Jon was raised by a banjo-pickin’-preacher, Ashley grew up performing musical theatre. Their musical tastes and passions are as different as night and day, but harmony is universal.
The group draws from numerous genres: classic rock, folk, bluegrass, popular music from 1920 to 2020, to bring you a one-of-a-kind listening experience. They are also writers, storytellers, humorists. The show includes powerful vocal performance, harmony, audience participation, dancing and fun! Get ready to get on your feet and move to the sweet sounds of Thistle & Lace.
MAIN STREET STAGE
Carl Brunson, One-Man Band
Performing daily
Palmetto State singer Carl Brunson returns to the S.C. State Fair this year to serenade with a mix of songs that include, pop, variety, Motown, blues and more as guests relax and enjoy fair food in a covered hospitality tent. Name it and he can play it. Guests might even find themselves pushing back a table or two to dance!