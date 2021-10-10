There will be lots of entertainment at S.C. State Fair

Get ready for the thrills under the new big top. The CIRCUS will perform three 40 minute-long shows each day beside the Ellison Building near the South Gate Entrance.

Shows begin at 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Daily admission to the CIRCUS is free with your fair admission ticket. Each show features a variety of new, exciting entertainment from a renowned lineup of traditional and unique circus acts.

PEPSI STAGE ENTERTAINMENT

Renata The Band

Performing Wednesday, Oct. 13 through Monday, Oct. 18

This American country/rock trio is composed of siblings, Collin, Adrienne and Benny. These talented siblings are no strangers to the music business, having toured full time the past eight years. Their musical tastes vary, and their live shows include everything from Johnny Cash to John Mayer. With strong vocal and instrumental skills, the family trio promises to amaze audiences at every performance.

Bombshell

Performing Friday, Oct. 15