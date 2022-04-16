There is a time for everything

The Senior Life Master had agreed to give a course of lessons to our intermediate players. He asked them to analyze three no-trump and four hearts on this deal.

After a couple of minutes, the SLM began: I am sure that each of you was told, when sitting on your grandmother's knee, about Stayman: that the convention should be used when holding at least game-invitational values, a four-card major or two and a side-suit shortage. But that isn't always true. In this deal, North has 15 points, making him close to a slam-try opposite a strong no-trump. North should raise to three no-trump. As you can see, even the club-queen lead doesn't defeat the contract.

Yes, at first glance, four hearts looks safe. After the defenders take three club tricks, the winning heart finesse will bring home 10 tricks. Now, though, we come to another truism learned from your grandparents: Never concede a ruff-and-sluff. There is an exception to this rule as well. If you have won all possible side-suit tricks, giving the declarer a ruff-and-sluff will be your best defense.

On this deal, Ran Riepe was sitting East, playing with her fiance, Freddie Fowlkes. After they had collected three club tricks, Ran saw that the only chance for a fourth winner lay in the trump suit. So, at trick four, Ran led her last club. Freddie came through, ruffing with the heart eight to effect a trump promotion for Ran to defeat four hearts.

Now Ran and Freddie are happily married with their own team-of-four growing rapidly.

