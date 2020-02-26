There are many ways to get rid of warts

In most cases, your body's immune system will rally, and the wart will eventually vanish, usually within a year or two. Those who would rather not wait have several treatment options. Most people can try over-the-counter wart medications available at the drug store. These are made up of salicylic acid, which is delivered either as a gel, liquid or in a patch. The acid gradually removes the layers of skin until the wart is gone. It's helpful to soak the wart in warm water prior to applying the salicylic acid, as it will allow the medication to penetrate deeper into the many layers of tissue. In between treatments, use an emery board or pumice stone to remove the dead skin. Be sure to isolate these tools since they can transmit the virus. Side effects of this treatment can include skin irritation and discomfort. Never use salicylic acid on the face or on the genitals. People living with neuropathy or diabetes should not try at-home wart removers and should see a doctor instead.