PET CORNER

Dogs and puppies

• Alexis, a 5-year-old black female Lab-mix, has the best listening ear (case 0164).

• King, a 1-year-old black male Boxer-mix, needs the warm embrace of safety with you (case 0328).

• Cyndi Lou, a 3-year-old black with white female Lab-mix, is no grinch to be around (case 0361).

• Starlight, a 1-year-old gray female Weimaraner/Lab-mix, will have all your dreams coming true (case 0422).

• Roxie, an 18-month-old tan-and-white female Lab-mix, makes you feel young again (case 0472).

• Ollie, an 11-month-old spotted whete-and-black male Lab-mix, will only have eyes for you (case 0542).

• Nosey, 2-year-old tan female Shepherd-mix, needs someone to love just as much as she does (case 0001).

• Lexi, a 4-year-old tan-and-white female Lab-mix, is all love and food (case 0037).

• Luna, a 2-year-old tan-and-white female Lab-mix, needs a kind heart to show her love (case 0050).