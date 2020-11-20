PET CORNER

Dogs and puppies
• Mamma Gail, a 3-year-old black female Lab, needs a gentle hand to guide her (case 0092).
• Roscoe, a 1-year-old black male Boxer/Lab-mix, is looking for someone to mend his broken heart (case 0098).
• Alexis, a 5-year-old black female Lab-mix, has the best listening ear (case 0164).
• Luna, a 2-year-old black female Lab-mix, will have you falling into her soulful eyes (case 0184).
• Ruby, a 3-year-old white female Bulldog-mix, will shine for you all day (case 0239).
• Pineapple, an 8-month-old red male Lab-mix, is as sweet and delightful as his namesake (case 0321).
• Kiwi, an 8-month-old dark brown/tan female Collie-mix, will plant the seed of love with just one look (case 0322).
• King, a 1-year-old black male Boxer, needs the warm embrace of safety with you (case 0328).
• Cyndi Lou, a 3-year-old black with white female Lab-mix, is no grinch to be around (case 0361).
• Toby, a 6-month-old black with white male Vizla-mix, wants someone to share his secrets with (case 0371).
• Starlight, a 1-year-old gray female Weimaraner/Lab-mix, will have all your dreams coming true (case 0422).
• Cal, 10-month-old white-and-light brindle male Lab/Boxer-mix, will make you want to travel the world with him (case 0468).
• Lea, a 4-year-old tan female Mountain Cur, will make you her whole world (case 0461).
• Roxie, an 18-month-old tan-and-white female Lab-mix, makes you feel young again(case 0472).
• Trixie, 18-month-old brindle with white female terrier-mix, lights up a room (case 0485).
• Miracle, a 2-year-old brown-and-white female Lab-mix, will have you appreciating life more (case 0488).
• Snoopy, a 14-month-old red-and-white Australian Shepherd, will have you excited for life (case 0502).
• Asher, a 3-month-old blck/tan male lab/shep mix, has the makings of your next best friend (case 0455).
• Layla, a 3-month-old white-and-tan female Lab/Shepherd-mix, is the biggest fluffball (case 0453).
• Zeus, a 2-year-old black-and-tan male German Shepherd-mix, will move mountains for you (case 0467).
• Bentley, a 3-month old black-and-white male Lab-mix, will make you feel luxurious (case 0475).
• Mila, a 3-month old black-and-white female Lab-mix, (case 0476).
• Comet, a 3-month old black-and-white male Lab-mix, is out of this world (case 0479).
• Midnight, a 4-month-old black-and-white male Spaniel-mix, will never make you have a dark day (case 0484).
• Bonnie, 3-month-old tan female Shepherd-mix, is searching for her Clyde (case 0486).
• Fajita, a 5-month-old black female Border Collie-mix, is that spice you are searching for (case 0510).
• Mariah, a 5-month-old black female Border Collie-mix, will have your heart singing just for her (case 0511).
• Gina, a 5-month-old black female Border Collie-mix, will melt you heart with just one look (case 0512).
• Petey, a 5-month-old black male Border Collie-mix, is the perfect addition to your family (case 0513).
Cats and kittens
• Penelope, 1-year-old tabby female, will turn your sour in to sweet (case 0331).
• Peaches, an 11-month-old diluted orange female tabby, just needs a windowsill to perch on (case 0097).
• Camilla, an 11-month-old diluted female tabby, specializes in purrs (case 0161).
• Jessica, an 11-week-old diluted gray female calico, is anything but basic (case 0261).
• Ozzy, a 12-week-old white-and-black male tuxedo/magpie-mix, is the rock and roll you need in your life (case 0311).
• Juliet, a 12-week-old black-and-white female tuxedo/magpie-mix, needs a new Romeo (case 0326).
• May, a 12-week-old black-and-white female tuxedo/magpie, has it feeling like spring year-round (case 0327).
• Turtle, a 2-year-old tabby-and-white female DSH, will be quick about stealing your heart (case 0331).
• Flora, a 5-week-old gray female tabby, knows she is the pick of the field (case 0336).
• Marco, a 4-month-old white-and-tabby male Siamese-mix, is looking for another half to make her whole (case 0356).
• Smokey, a 1-year-old black female Bombay-mix, was made just for you (case 0390).
• Mingo, a 4-month-old male Persian/DSH, wants to show you all his new tricks (case 0395).
• Jack, an 3-month-old black-and-white male tuxedo DSH, will keep you warm on those cold days (case 0408).
• Carolina, a 10-month-old tabby with white female DSH, makes every day feel like sunshine (case 0416).
• Myers, an 3-month-old tabby male DSH, knows the vacuum is the enemy (case 0418).
• Sunshine, a 5-month-old orange-and-white male DSH, will drive away the rainy days (case 0442).
• Sox, a 5-month-old black-and-white female DSH, will not play games with your heart (case 0443).
• Charlie, 3-month-old orange tabby male DSH, needs an angel to complete him
• Baxter, a 3-month-old gray tabby male DSH, has a way with purrs (case 0463).
• Tipsy, a 4-month-old black-and-whtie female DSH, will be the center of anyone’s attention (case 0470).
• Piper, a 11-week-old calico female, is searching for her new dance partner (case 0429).
The Orangeburg SPCA will be limiting the number of people inside its facility at this time. Hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays. The SPCA is located at 225 Ruf Road and the phone number is 803-536-3918. Check out available adoptions on the internet at orangeburgspca.petfinder.com, the interactive website at www.OrangeburgSPCA.org and Facebook page at Orangeburg SPCA. Email any questions to adopt@orangeburgspca.org.
The shelter will be open Saturday, Nov. 21, for adoptions from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
