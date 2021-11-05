PET CORNER

Dogs and puppies
• Alexis, a 5-year-old black female Lab-mix, has the best listening ear (case 0164).
• King, a 1-year-old black male Boxer-mix, needs the warm embrace of safety with you (case 0328).
• Cyndi Lou, a 3-year-old black with white female Lab-mix, is no grinch to be around (case 0361).
• Roxie, an 18-month-old tan-and-white female Lab-mix, makes you feel young again (case 0472).
• Ollie, an 11-month-old spotted whete-and-black male Lab-mix, will only have eyes for you (case 0542).
• Nosey, 2-year-old tan female Shepherd-mix, needs someone to love just as much as she does (case 0001).
• Bandi, a 4-5 year-old white female Lab-mix, needs love she has never been shown (case 0051).
• Pepper, an 18-month-old black-and-white pepper spotted female Pointer-mix, is that spice you are looking for in life (case 0072).
• Petunia, a 2-3 yr old brindle female Boxer-mix, will cuddle with you all day long (case 0137).
• Lexi, a 4-year-old tan-and-white female Lab/Boxer-mix, is the master of rolling over (case 0189).
• Mia, a 4-month-old grand-and-white female Lab/Pointer-mix, has the best kisses (case 0190).
• Blu, an 11-month-old gray-and-white blue Heeler/Lab-mix (case 0208).
• Sugar, a 6-month-old tan-and-white female Lab-mix, is sweeter than her namesake (case 0207).
• Astra, a 3-month-old black-and-white female Lab-mix, will keep you warm at night (case 0210).
• Larry, a 4-month-old black male Lab/Great Dane-mix, will keep you laughing (case 0217)..
• Dancer, an 8-year-old tan female Dachshund, who loves any song you sing to her (case 0224).
• Bubba, an 11-year-old male brown Dachshund, who needs a new dance partner (case 0225).
• Benji, an 8-year-old tan Lhasa Apso male, needs a partner in crime (case 0198).
• Mavis, a 3-month-old Lab/Shepherd-mix tan female, will make you feel like you are flying (case 0228).
• Destiny, a 3-month-old tan female Jack Russell-mix, is fated to be your new best friend (case 0230).
• Thor, a 2-month-old brown-and-white male Shepherd-mix, needs his goddess (case 0231)
• Herra, a 2-month-old tan female Shepherd-mix, is looking for her Zeus (case 0232).
• Persophone, a 2-month-old female black Lab-mix, will make your fall feel like spring (case 0233).
• Rosie, an 11-month-old white female Lab-mix, needs a soft hand to nurture her (case 0234).
• Tulip, a 2-month-old white female Lab-mix, makes your troubles feel distant (case 0235).
• Daisey, a 2-month-old white female Lab-mix, will warm your spirit (case 0236).
• Azalea, a 2-month-old white female Lab-mix, will make you feel like you hit the jackpot (case 0237).
Cats and kittens
• Penelope, 1-year-old tabby female, will turn your sour in to sweet (case 0331).
• Camilla, an 11-month-old diluted female tabby, specializes in purrs (case 0161).
• Juliet, a 12-week-old black-and-white female tuxedo/magpie-mix, needs a new Romeo (case 0326).
• Mingo, a 4-month-old male Persian/DSH, wants to show you all his new tricks (case 0395).
• Carolina, a 1-year-old tabby with white female DSH, makes every day feel like sunshine (case 0416).
• June, an 18-month-old black female Bombay-mix, who makes it feel like summer all year long (case 0178).
• Dotty, a 2-year-old tabby female DSH, will make your heart skip a beat (case 0548).
• Emma, a 10-month-old black-and-white female DSH, will cast a spell over your heart (case 0059).
• Freda, an 11-year-old tri-color female calico, knows cuddles are the best medicine (case 0075).
• Missy, a 5-month-old female tortoise shell, who needs someone classy in her life (case 0229).
• Haley, an 11-month-old female tortoise shell, is out of this world fun (case 0218).
• Cynthia, a 1-year-old female diluted calico, is the best couch surfer (case 0132).
• Jasmine, a 4-month-old gray female tabby DSH, will bring joy to your life (case 0134).
• Sofie, a 1-year-old female calico-mix, will make you feel like the only one in the room (case 0137).
• Simon, a 3-month-old black male DSH, knows what he wants and how to tell you (case 0141).
• Raven, a 4-month-old female tabby DSH, will make you feel like your soaring (case 0144).
• Crissy, an 11-year-old female calico, will steal your heart (case 0145).
• Jade, a 3-month-old female tabby DSH, will climb curtains for your love (case 0183).
• Kira, a 3-month-old female tabby DSH, has a way with purrs (case 0184).
• Sunshine, an 18-month-old orange-and-white female tabby DSH, will show brighten your day (case 0185).
• Ricochet, a 2-month-old male tuxedo, will bounce his way into your heart (case 0202).
• Mike, a 2-month-old orange-and-white male DSH, will trade treats for cuddles (case 0203).
• Morrison, a 2-month-old orange-and-white male DSH, is sweeter than candy (case 0204).
• Emory, an 8-week-old black male Persian-mix, feels like home (case 0214).
The Orangeburg SPCA will be limiting the number of people inside its facility at this time. Hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays. The SPCA is located at 225 Ruf Road and the phone number is 803-536-3918. Check out available adoptions on the internet at orangeburgspca.petfinder.com, the interactive website at www.OrangeburgSPCA.org and Facebook page at Orangeburg SPCA. Email any questions to adopt@orangeburgspca.org.