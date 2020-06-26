PET CORNER

Dogs and puppies
- Mamma Gail, a 3-year-old black female Lab-mix, needs a gentle hand to guide her (case 0092).
- Roscoe, a 1-year-old black male Boxer/Lab-mix, is looking for someone to mend his broken heart (case 0098).
- Alexis, a 5-year-old black female Lab-mix, has the best listening ear (case 0164).
- T.J., a 1-year-old male black Lab-mix, knows he is the package deal (case 0284).
Luna, a 2-year-old black Lab-mix, will have you falling in to her soulful eyes (case 0184).
Roxie, a 1-year-old tan/white female Lab-mix, knows just how to make you laugh (case 0194).
Goldie Locks, a 1-year-old Golden Retriever-mix, will have you jumping with joy (case 0216).
- Sassy, a 3-year-old black-and-brown female Lab-mix, will have your feeling all fuzzy inside (case 0285).
- Princess, a 2-year-old grey striped female pit-bull, will have you wanting to stay home all day (case 0176)
- Diamond, a 2-year-old black/white female lab mix, will melt your heart (case 0222).
- Ruby, a 3-year-old white female bulldog mix, will shine for you all day (case 0239).
- Aiken, a 2-month-old black/white female dalmatian mix, will have you never wanting to leave your couch (case 0267).
- Abish, a 2-month-old black/white female dalmation mix, will be all you can think about (case 0269).
- Shay, a 1-year-old black/white female boston terrier mix, has the makings of your new best friend (case 0281).
- Chubby, a 3-month-old white/black male boxer mix, will have you trying new things (case 0291).
Cats and kittens
Penelope, 1-year-old tabby female, will turn your sour in to sweet (case 0331).
- Tippy, a 3-year-old female tortoise shell, is ready to be the shining star in your life (case 0384).
- Peaches, an 11-month-old diluted orange female tabby, just needs a windowsill to perch on (case 0097).
- Midnight, a 4-week-old black female ASH, will light up your day (case 0146).
- Treble, a 4-week-old black-and-white male ASH, will have you walking on sunshine (case 0148).
- Arrow, a 4-week-old black-and-white male ASH, will have you soaring with the feeling of love (case 0150).
- Caruso, a 1-year-old grey-and-white male ASH, is as smooth as butter (case 0157).
Binx, a 1-year-old black female ASH, will have you wanting to call in sick (case 0158).
Brooklyn, a 1-year-old black female ASH, needs a sight-seeing partner (case 0160).
Camilla, an 11-month-old diluted female tabby, specializes in purrs (case 0161).
Nala, an 18-month-old gray-and-white female DMH, needs a new Simba to love (case 0162).
June, a 1-year-old black female ASH, is looking for her Johnny (case 0178).
Autumn, a 6-month-old female calico, will make it feel like it is always summertime (case 0180).
The Orangeburg SPCA will be limiting the number of people inside its facility at a time. Hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays. They are located at 225 Ruf Road and the phone number is 803-536-3918. Check out available adoptions on the internet at orangeburgspca.petfinder.com, the interactive website at www.OrangeburgSPCA.org and Facebook page at Orangeburg SPCA. Email any questions to adopt@orangeburgspca.org.
