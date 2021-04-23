PET CORNER

Dogs and puppies
• Alexis, a 5-year-old black female Lab-mix, has the best listening ear (case 0164).
• King, a 1-year-old black male Boxer, needs the warm embrace of safety with you (case 0328).
• Cyndi Lou, a 3-year-old black with white female Lab-mix, is no grinch to be around (case 0361).
• Starlight, a 1-year-old gray female Weimaraner/Lab-mix, will have all your dreams coming true (case 0422).
• Roxie, an 18-month-old tan-and-white female Lab-mix, makes you feel young again (case 0472).
• Ollie, an 11-month-old spotted whete-and-black male Lab-mix, will only have eyes for you (case 0542).
• Nosey, 2-year-old tan female Shepherd-mix, needs someone to love just as much as she does (case 0001).
• Lexi, a 4-year-old tan-and-white female Lab-mix, is all love and food (case 0037).
• Luna, a 2-year-old tan-and-white female Lab-mix, needs a kind heart to show her love (case 0050).
• Bandi, a 4-5 year-old white female Lab-mix, needs love she has never been shown (case 0051).
• Pepper, an 18-month-old black-and-white pepper spotted female Pointer-mix, is that spice you are looking for in life (case 0072).
• Tyler, a 3-month-old brown male Lab/Pointer-mix, wants to be your next partner in crime (case 0085).
• Jimbo, a 3-month-old brown male Lab/Pointer-mix, loves country rides through the fields (case 0086).
• Juicy, a 3-month-old brown female Lab/Pointer-mix, is made of pure love (case 0087).
• Kitana, a 3-month-old brown female Lab/Pointer-mix, has the moves to keep you loving her for the rest of your life (case 0089).
• Robin, a 3-month-old brown female Lab/Pointer-mix, will never make you feel poor (case 0090).
• Droopy, a 2-month-old black-and-white male Lab/Jack Russel-mix, has a way with barks (case 0093).
• Daphne, a 2-month-old black-and-white female Lab/Jack Russel-mix, needs to find her Donald (case 0095).
• Clara, a 2-month-old black-and-white female Lab/Jack Russel-mix, is the adventure you’ve been searching for (case 0097).
• Tweedle, a 2-month-old black-and-white female Lab/Jack Russel-mix, is no dummy (case 0098).
• Penny, a 6-year-old black female Heeler-mix, will make you feel like a million bucks (case 0102).
• Molly, an 8-year-old brown-and-black female German Shepherd-mix, will keep you smiling and laughing (case 0103).
• Asher, a 6-month-old male Shepherd/Heeler-mix, will trade treats for licks (case 0105).
Cats and kittens
• Penelope, 1-year-old tabby female, will turn your sour in to sweet (case 0331).
• Peaches, an 11-month-old diluted orange female tabby, just needs a windowsill to perch on (case 0097).
• Camilla, an 11-month-old diluted female tabby, specializes in purrs (case 0161).
• Juliet, a 12-week-old black-and-white female tuxedo/magpie-mix, needs a new Romeo (case 0326).
• Smokey, a 1-year-old black female Bombay-mix, was made just for you (case 0390).
• Mingo, a 4-month-old male Persian/DSH, wants to show you all his new tricks (case 0395).
• Carolina, a 10-month-old tabby with white female DSH, makes every day feel like sunshine (case 0416).
• June, an 18-month-old black female Bombay-mix, who makes it feel like summer all year long (case 0178).
• Dotty, a 2-year-old tabby female DSH, will make your heart skip a beat (case 0548).
• Charlie, a 5-month-old orange male tabby, (case 0013).
• Henna, a 7-month-old tortoise shell female (case 0056).
• Emma, a 10-month-old black-and-white female DSH, will cast a spell over your heart (case 0059).
• Freda, an 11-year-old tri-color female calico, knows cuddles are the best medicine (case 0075).
• Chester, a 2-month-old orange male DSH, will have you calling out of work (case 0085).
• Carmen, a 1-year-old grey diluted female calico, has a way with purrs (case 0084).
The Orangeburg SPCA will be limiting the number of people inside its facility at this time. Hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays. The SPCA is located at 225 Ruf Road and the phone number is 803-536-3918. Check out available adoptions on the internet at orangeburgspca.petfinder.com, the interactive website at www.OrangeburgSPCA.org and Facebook page at Orangeburg SPCA. Email any questions to adopt@orangeburgspca.org.