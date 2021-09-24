PET CORNER

Dogs and puppies
• Alexis, a 5-year-old black female Lab-mix, has the best listening ear (case 0164).
• King, a 1-year-old black male Boxer-mix, needs the warm embrace of safety with you (case 0328).
• Cyndi Lou, a 3-year-old black with white female Lab-mix, is no grinch to be around (case 0361).
• Roxie, an 18-month-old tan-and-white female Lab-mix, makes you feel young again (case 0472).
• Ollie, an 11-month-old spotted whete-and-black male Lab-mix, will only have eyes for you (case 0542).
• Nosey, 2-year-old tan female Shepherd-mix, needs someone to love just as much as she does (case 0001).
• Bandi, a 4-5 year-old white female Lab-mix, needs love she has never been shown (case 0051).
• Pepper, an 18-month-old black-and-white pepper spotted female Pointer-mix, is that spice you are looking for in life (case 0072).
• Petunia, a 2-3 yr old brindle female Boxer-mix, will cuddle with you all day long (case 0137).
• Rin Tin Tin, a 4-month-old tan male Lab, has a heart made of gold (case 0158).
• Timmy, a 4-month-old tan male Lab, wants a lifelong running partner (case 0159).
• Lexi, a 4-year-old tan-and-white female Lab/Boxer-mix, is the master of rolling over (case 0189).
• Mia, a 4-month-old grand-and-white female Lab/Pointer-mix, has the best kisses (case 0190).
• Ken, a 3-month-old gray-and-white male Lab/Pointer-mix, will make you his whole world (case 0195).
• Blu, an 11-month-old gray-and-white blue Heeler/Lab-mix (case 0208).
• Sugar, a 6-month-old tan-and-white female Lab-mix, is sweeter than her namesake (case 0207).
• Astra, a 3-month-old black-and-white female Lab-mix, will keep you warm at night (case 0210).
• Chuck, a 4-month-old gray-and-white male Lab/Great Dane-mix, will keep you laughing (case 0216).
• Dancer, an 8-year-old tan female Dachshund, who loves any song you sing to her (case 0224).
• Bubba, an 11-year-old male brown Dachshund, who needs a new dance partner (case 0225).
• Boone, a 5-year-old white-and-red male Hound-mix, who is looking for his next green pasture (case 0212).
Cats and kittens
• Penelope, 1-year-old tabby female, will turn your sour in to sweet (case 0331).
• Camilla, an 11-month-old diluted female tabby, specializes in purrs (case 0161).
• Juliet, a 12-week-old black-and-white female tuxedo/magpie-mix, needs a new Romeo (case 0326).
• Mingo, a 4-month-old male Persian/DSH, wants to show you all his new tricks (case 0395).
• Carolina, a 1-year-old tabby with white female DSH, makes every day feel like sunshine (case 0416).
• June, an 18-month-old black female Bombay-mix, who makes it feel like summer all year long (case 0178).
• Dotty, a 2-year-old tabby female DSH, will make your heart skip a beat (case 0548).
• Emma, a 10-month-old black-and-white female DSH, will cast a spell over your heart (case 0059).
• Freda, an 11-year-old tri-color female calico, knows cuddles are the best medicine (case 0075).
• Missy, a 5-month-old female tortoise shell, who needs someone classy in her life (case 0229).
• Lock, an 8-week-old gray female Persian-mix, needs the perfect key to fit her life (case 0220).
• Barrell, an 8-week-old gray female Persian-mix, is all the excitement you will need (case 0219).
• Haley, an 11-month-old female tortoise shell, is out of this world fun (case 0218).
• Champ, a 3-month-old black male DSH, will always make you feel like a winner (case 0131).
• Cynthia, a 1-year-old female diluted calico, is the best couch surfer (case 0132).
• Jasmine, a 4-month-old gray female tabby DSH, will bring joy to your life (case 0134).
• Sofie, a 1-year-old female calico-mix, will make you feel like the only one in the room (case 0137).
• Bingo, a 2-month-old male calico-mix, loves playing games (case 0139).
• Simon, a 3-month-old black male DSH, knows what he wants and how to tell you (case 0141).
• Raven, a 4-month-old female tabby DSH, will make you feel like your soaring (case 0144).
• Crissy, an 11-year-old female calico, will steal your heart (case 0145).
• Jade, a 3-month-old female tabby DSH, will climb curtains for your love (case 0183).
• Kira, a 3-month-old female tabby DSH, has a way with purrs (case 0184).
• Sunshine, an 18-month-old orange-and-white female tabby DSH, will show brighten your day (case 0185).
• Ricochet, a 2-month-old male tuxedo, will bounce his way into your heart (case 0202).
• Mike, a 2-month-old orange-and-white male DSH, will trade treats for cuddles (case 0203).
• Morrison, a 2-month-old orange-and-white male DSH, is sweeter than candy (case 0204).
The Orangeburg SPCA will be limiting the number of people inside its facility at this time. Hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays. The SPCA is located at 225 Ruf Road and the phone number is 803-536-3918. Check out available adoptions on the internet at orangeburgspca.petfinder.com, the interactive website at www.OrangeburgSPCA.org and Facebook page at Orangeburg SPCA. Email any questions to adopt@orangeburgspca.org.