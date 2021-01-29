PET CORNER

• Joan, 2-month-old black female Lab, is ready to jet on an adventure with you (case 0526).

• Demi, 2-month-old black female Lab, is ready for a day in the sun with you (case 0527).

• Joy, a 1-year-old spotted white-and-orange female Greyhound-mix, knows cuddling is the best medicine (case 0541).

• Ollie, an 11-month-old spotted whte-and-black male Lab-mix, will only have eyes for you (case 0542).

• Frenchi, 5-month-old black female Australian Shepherd and Collie-mix, knows the true meaning of love (case 0548).

• Nosey, 2-year-old tan female Shepherd-mix, needs someone to love just as much as she does (case 0001).

• Cocoa, 3-year-old black-and-tan female German Shepherd, waiting for someone to mend her broken heart (case 0002).

• Jazzabelle, 18-month-old white-and-gray female husky, loves being a couch potato (case 0010).

• Tootsie, 3-month-old tan female Chihuahua/Corgi-mix, is a ball of fun (case 0013).