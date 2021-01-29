PET CORNER

Dogs and puppies
• Mamma Gail, a 3-year-old black female Lab, needs a gentle hand to guide her (case 0092).
• Alexis, a 5-year-old black female Lab-mix, has the best listening ear (case 0164).
• King, a 1-year-old black male Boxer, needs the warm embrace of safety with you (case 0328).
• Cyndi Lou, a 3-year-old black with white female Lab-mix, is no grinch to be around (case 0361).
• Toby, a 6-month-old black with white male Vizla-mix, wants someone to share his secrets with (case 0371).
• Starlight, a 1-year-old gray female Weimaraner/Lab-mix, will have all your dreams coming true (case 0422).
• Lea, a 4-year-old tan female Mountain Cur, will make you her whole world (case 0461).
• Roxie, an 18-month-old tan-and-white female Lab-mix, makes you feel young again (case 0472).
• Zeus, a 2-year-old black-and-tan male German Shepherd-mix, wll make you his goddess (case 0467).
• Lita, a 2-month-old black female Lab, will trade treats for kisses (case 0525).
• Joan, 2-month-old black female Lab, is ready to jet on an adventure with you (case 0526).
• Demi, 2-month-old black female Lab, is ready for a day in the sun with you (case 0527).
• Joy, a 1-year-old spotted white-and-orange female Greyhound-mix, knows cuddling is the best medicine (case 0541).
• Ollie, an 11-month-old spotted whte-and-black male Lab-mix, will only have eyes for you (case 0542).
• Frenchi, 5-month-old black female Australian Shepherd and Collie-mix, knows the true meaning of love (case 0548).
• Nosey, 2-year-old tan female Shepherd-mix, needs someone to love just as much as she does (case 0001).
• Cocoa, 3-year-old black-and-tan female German Shepherd, waiting for someone to mend her broken heart (case 0002).
• Jazzabelle, 18-month-old white-and-gray female husky, loves being a couch potato (case 0010).
• Tootsie, 3-month-old tan female Chihuahua/Corgi-mix, is a ball of fun (case 0013).
• Dixie, 3-month-old tan female Shepherd/Lab-mix, wants to run through the fields with you (case 0014).
• Jasper, 18-month-old brindle male Lab-mix, will only have eyes for you (case 0015).
• Opal, 4-month-old black-and-white female Lab-mix, shines brighter than a diamond (case 0017).
• Eddie, 4-year-old white male Shih-poo, will have you loving him at first sight (case 0019).
• Peanut, 2-year-old tan-and-black male Chihuahua, will make your lap his new home (case 0020).
• Corndog, 5-month-old gray-and-white male Lab-mix, loves new adventures (case 0021).
• Chadwick, 5-month-old black-and-white male Lab-mix, will be your new partner in crime (case 0022).
• Daisy, 1-year-old black-and-white female Basset Hound-mix, is as beautiful as a rose (case 0035).
Cats and kittens
• Penelope, 1-year-old tabby female, will turn your sour in to sweet (case 0331).
• Peaches, an 11-month-old diluted orange female tabby, just needs a windowsill to perch on (case 0097).
• Camilla, an 11-month-old diluted female tabby, specializes in purrs (case 0161).
• Ozzy, a 12-week-old white-and-black male tuxedo/magpie-mix, is the rock and roll you need in your life (case 0311).
• Juliet, a 12-week-old black-and-white female tuxedo/magpie-mix, needs a new Romeo (case 0326).
• Smokey, a 1-year-old black female Bombay-mix, was made just for you (case 0390).
• Mingo, a 4-month-old male Persian/DSH, wants to show you all his new tricks (case 0395).
• Carolina, a 10-month-old tabby with white female DSH, makes every day feel like sunshine (case 0416).
• Tipsy, a 4-month-old black-and-white female DSH, will be the center of anyone’s attention (case 0470).
• June, an 18-month-old black female Bombay-mix, who makes it feel like summer all year long (case 0178).
• Dotty, a 2-year-old tabby female DSH, will make your heart skip a beat (case 0548).
• Romeo, a 4-month-old tuxedo male DSH, will give you happily ever after (case 0011).
• Marco a 7-month-old white-and-tabby male Siamese-mix, will give you the adventure of a lifetime (case 0018).
The Orangeburg SPCA will be limiting the number of people inside its facility at this time. Hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays. The SPCA is located at 225 Ruf Road and the phone number is 803-536-3918. Check out available adoptions on the internet at orangeburgspca.petfinder.com, the interactive website at www.OrangeburgSPCA.org and Facebook page at Orangeburg SPCA. Email any questions to adopt@orangeburgspca.org.