PET CORNER

Dogs and puppies

• Cyndi Lou, a 3-year-old black-and-white female Lab-mix, is no Grinch to be around (case 0361).

Ollie, a 1-year-old spotted white-and-black male Lab-mix, will only have eyes for you (case 0542).

Nosey, 2-year-old tan female Shepherd-mix, needs someone to love just as much as she does (case 0001).

Bandi, a 4-5 year-old white female Lab-mix, needs love she has never been shown (case 0051).

• Petunia, a 2-3 year-old brindle female Boxer-mix, will cuddle with you all day long (case 0137).

Diesel, a 14-month-old black male Boston Terrier-mix, is that fire you need in life (case 0242).

Rusty, a 9-month-old black-and-brown male Huskey/Rottweiler-mix, will make you feel brand new (case 0274).

Rex, a 1-year-old brindle male boxer mix, is more than the average man’s best friend (case 0261).

Timmy, a 1-year-old tan male Mountain Curr-mix, needs someone to show him a loving touch (case 0159).

Starlight, a 3-year-old gray female Lab/Boxer mix, will give you all of her love (case 0422).

Sampson, a 2-year-old black male Boston Terrier-mix, is searching for his Delilah (case 0034).

Smoke, a 11-month-old brindle male Boston Terrier-mix, will light a fire in your heart (case 0023).

Bruce, a 16-month-old black male Lab, will always be there to save the day (case 0028).

Sawyer, a 2-year-old white-and-orange male Lab-mix, needs a good country girl in his life (case 0026).

Rambo, an 18-month-old white-and-black male Lab-mix, will go on any adventure with you (case 0014).

Benny, a 11-month-old tan-and-white male Pyrenees/Mountain Curr-mix, will replace your favorite teddy bear (case 0050).

Archer, a 4-year-old tan-and-white male Lab/Pointer-mix, will always point his love in your direction (case 0022).

Apollo, a 3-month-old tan male Lab-mix, is like music to your ears (case 0036).

Albert, a 1-year-old tan male Lab/Boxer-mix, will love you more than himself (case 0045).

Fred, a 5-year-old white-and-tan male Carolina-mix, is patiently waiting for his Wilma (case 0052).

Reba, a 3-month-old tri-color female Beagle-mix, has the bark of an angel (case 0068).

Judd, a 3-month-old tri-color male Beagle-mix, needs a new riding partner (case 0069).

• Artemis, a 5-month-old tan-and-black male Lab/Shepherd-mix, cures the blues with his licks (case 0082).

• Gene, a 2-month-old black-and-white male Lab-mix (case 0086),

Cats and kittens

Penelope, 2-year-old tabby female, will turn your sour in to sweet (case 0331).

• June, an 18-month-old black female Bombay-mix, who makes it feel like summer all year long (case 0178).

• Dotty, a 2-year-old tabby female DSH, will make your heart skip a beat (case 0548).

Missy, a 7-month-old female tortoise shell, who needs someone classy in her life (case 0229).

Sunshine, an 18-month-old orange-and-white female tabby DSH, will show brighten your day (case 0185).

Meow, an 11-month-old female tortoise shell, knows purrs are the way to your heart (case 0260).

Gomez, a 6-month-old black male DSH, needs a Morticia in his life (case 0031).

Mingo, a 2-year-old grey tabby male Persian-mix, is the handsome gentleman you’ve been searching for (case 0029).

Pumpkin, a 6-week-old orange female DSH, is a year round treat (case 0073).

Briggs, an 8-week-old black male DSH, will go on any adventure with you (case 0087).

Nico, an 8-week-old black male DSH, has a way with purrs (case 0090).

Opal, an 8-week-old black female DSH, shines as bright as a rare gem (case 0089).

Ezmerelda, an 18-month-old white female Siamese, (case 0098)

The Orangeburg SPCA will be limiting the number of people inside its facility at this time. Hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays. The SPCA is located at 225 Ruf Road and the phone number is 803-536-3918. Check out available adoptions on the internet at orangeburgspca.petfinder.com, the interactive website at www.OrangeburgSPCA.org and Facebook page at Orangeburg SPCA. Email any questions to adopt@orangeburgspca.org.

