PET CORNER

Dogs and puppies

Mamma Gail, a 3-year-old black female Lab, needs a gentle hand to guide her (case 0092).

Roscoe, a 1-year-old black male Boxer/Lab0mix, is looking for someone to mend his broken heart (case 0098).

Alexis, a 5-year-old black female Lab-mix, has the best listening ear (case 0164).

Luna, a 2-year-old black female Lab-mix will have you falling into her soulful eyes (case 0184).

Roxie, a 1-year-old tan/white female Lab-mix, knows just how to make you laugh (case 0194)

Princess, a 2-year-old grey female Pit-Bull, will have you wanting to stay home all day (case 0176)

Ruby, a 3-year-old white female Bulldog-mix, will shine for you all day (case 0239).

Gunner, a 6-month-old black-ad-white male Lab/Chow mix, will pierce your soul with his love (case 0250).

Pineapple, an 8-month-old red male Lab-mix, is as sweet and delightful as his namesake (case 0321).

Kiwi, an 8-month-old dark brown-and-tan female Collie-mix, will plant the seed of love with just one look (case 0322).

Stella, a 2-month-old white female Lab-mix, is searching for a gentle touch to show her love (case 0325).

King, a 1-year-old black male Boxer, needs the warm embrace of safety with you (case 0328).

Mars, a 1-year-old black-and-white male Lab/Collie-mix, can make you feel young again (case 0330).

Smokey, a 10-month-old light tan male Shepherd-mix, needs a human to prove he is worth loving (case 0332).

Cats and kittens

Penelope, 1-year-old tabby female, will turn your sour in to sweet (case 0331).

Peaches, an 11-month-old diluted orange female tabby, just needs a windowsill to perch on (case 0097).

Caruso, a 1-year-old gray-and-white male ASH, is as smooth as butter (case 0157).

Binx, a 1-year-old black female ASH, will have you wanting to call in sick (case 0158).

Brooklyn, a 1-year-old black female ASH, needs a sight-seeing partner (case 0160).

Camilla, an 11-month-old diluted female tabby, specializes in purrs (case 0161).

Nala, an 18-month-old grey/white female DMH, needs a new Simba to love (case 0162).

June, a 1-year-old black female ASH, is looking for her Johnny (case 0178).

Jessica, an 11-week-old diluted gray female calico, is anything but basic (case 0261).

Queen, a 2-year-old orange-and-black female tortoise shell, is searching for her royal family (case 0266).

Woody, an 11-week-old black-and-white male tuxedo/magpie-mix, will bring out your adventurous side (case 0273).

Simon, a 7-week-old grey male Persian/Russian Blue-mix, will never play games with your heart (case 0287).

Noah, a 9-week-old black male DSH, will make you feel safe through any disaster (case 0288).

Amelia, a 9-week-old black female DSH, will have you on Cloud Nine (case 0289).

Onyx, a 2-year-old black female Bombay, will have you head over heels (case 0303).

Cotton, a 2-year-old gray female Russian Blue, has fur as soft as silk (case 0304).

Tipsy, an 11-week-old black/white female tuxedo/magpie-mix, will purr her way in to your heart (case 0305).

Chief, an 11-week old gray male Persian-mix, will be in charge of your heart (case 0310).

Gilligan, a 9-week-old orange male tabby, will never leave you stranded (case 0313).

Ozzy, a 12-week-old white-and-black male tuxedo/magpie-mix, is the rock and roll you need in your life (case 0311).

Fluffy, an 11-week-old black-and-white female tuxedo/magpie-mix, wins for best snuggles (case 0314).

Slim, a 10-week-old black-and-white male tuxedo/magpie-mix, is as cunning as he is handsome (case 0315).

Doc, a 10-week-old black-and-white male tuxedo/magpie-mix, will never let you feel blue (case 0316).

Thor, a 7-week-old black male DSH, will have you feeling stronger in his presence (case 0321).

Juliet, a 9-week-old black-and-white female tuxedo/magpie-mix, needs a new Romeo (case 0326).

May, a 9-week-old black-and-white female tuxedo/magpie-mix, has it feeling like spring year round (case 0327).

Turtle, a 2-year-old tabby-and-white female DSH, will be quick about stealing your heart (case 0331).

The Orangeburg SPCA will be limiting the number of people inside its facility at a time. Hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays. They are located at 225 Ruf Road and the phone number is 803-536-3918. Check out available adoptions on the internet at orangeburgspca.petfinder.com, the interactive website at www.OrangeburgSPCA.org and Facebook page at Orangeburg SPCA. Email any questions to adopt@orangeburgspca.org

