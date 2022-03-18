PET CORNER

Dogs and puppies

• King, a 1-year-old black male Boxer-mix, needs the warm embrace of safety with you (case 0328).

• Cyndi Lou, a 3-year-old black-and-white female Lab-mix, is no Grinch to be around (case 0361).

• Roxie, an 18-month-old tan-and-white female Lab-mix, makes you feel young again (case 0066).

• Ollie, a 1-year-old spotted white-and-black male Lab-mix, will only have eyes for you (case 0542).

• Nosey, 2-year-old tan female Shepherd-mix, needs someone to love just as much as she does (case 0001).

• Bandi, a 4-5 year-old white female Lab-mix, needs love she has never been shown (case 0051).

• Petunia, a 2-3 year-old brindle female Boxer-mix, will cuddle with you all day long (case 0137).

• Diesel, a 14-month-old black male Boston Terrier-mix, is that fire you need in life (case 0242).

• Rust, a 9-month-old black-and-brown male Huskey/Rottweiler-mix, will make you feel brand new (case 0274).

• Ranger, a 10-month-old tan female Jack Russell-mix, is ready for any adventure (case 0271).

• Rex, a 1-year-old brindle male Boxer-mix, is more than the average man’s best friend (case 0261).

• Timmy, a 1-year-old tan male Mountain Curr-mix, needs someone to show him a loving touch (case 0159).

• Starlight, a 3-year-old gray female Lab/Boxer mix, will give you all of her love (case 0422).

• Sampson, a 2-year-old black male Boston Terrier-mix, is searching for his Delilah (case 0034).

• Jenny, a 3-month-old black female Lab-mix, will be your partner in crime (case 0279).

• Dick, a 5-month-old gray brindle male Pointer-mix, wants a Batman for his Robin (case 0281).

• Severus, a 4-month-old blck male lab mix, will trade love for treats (case 0018).

• Otto, a 5-month-old brown male Lab/Shar Pei-mix, will trade love for licks (case 0021).

• Smoke, a 11-month-old brindle male Boston Terrier-mix, will light a fire in your heart (case 0023).

• Max, a 6-month-old white-and-orange male Lab-mix, is the best track partner (case 0020).

• Bruce, a 16-month-old black male Lab, will always be there to save the day (case 0028).

• Sawyer, a 2-year-old white-and-orange male Lab-mix, needs a good country girl in his life (case 0026).

• Rambo, an 18-month-old white-and-black male Lab-mix, will go on any adventure with you (case 0014).

• Pugsley, a 4-month-old black male Boston Terrier-mix, needs your love to make sense of his life (case 0033).

• Archer, a 4-year-old tan-and-white male Lab/Pointer-mix, will always point his love in your direction (case 0022).

Cats and kittens

• Penelope, 2-year-old tabby female, will turn your sour in to sweet (case 0331).

• Juliet, a 7-month old black-and-white female tuxedo/magpie-mix, needs a new Romeo (case 0326).

• Carolina, a 1-year-old tabby with white female DSH, makes every day feel like sunshine (case 0416).

• June, an 18-month-old black female Bombay-mix, who makes it feel like summer all year long (case 0178).

• Dotty, a 2-year-old tabby female DSH, will make your heart skip a beat (case 0548).

• Emma, a 10-month-old black-and-white female DSH, will cast a spell over your heart (case 0059).

• Freda, an 11-year-old tri-color female calico, knows cuddles are the best medicine (case 0075).

• Missy, a 7-month-old female tortoise shell, who needs someone classy in her life (case 0229).

• Haley, an 11-month-old female tortoise shell, is out of this world fun (case 0218).

• Cynthia, a 1-year-old female diluted calico, is the best couch surfer (case 0132).

• Raven, a 4-month-old female tabby DSH, will make you feel like your soaring (case 0144).

• Kira, a 3-month-old female tabby DSH, has a way with purrs (case 0184).

• Sunshine, an 18-month-old orange-and-white female tabby DSH, will show brighten your day (case 0185).

• Jasmine, a 1-year-old gray-and-white female Persian-mix, is ready to explore the world with you (case 0134).

• Meow, an 11-month-old female tortoise shell, knows purrs are the way to your heart (case 0260).

• Boxie, an 11-week-old orange female tabby DSH, is tailless and can care less with so much fun (case 0271).

• Wanda, a 4-month-old black-and-white female Persian-mix, makes every day feel like magic (case 0042).

• Princess, a 1-year-old gray female blue Russian, is searching for her knight in shining armor (case 0043).

• Gomez, a 6-month-old black male DSH, needs a Morticia in his life (case 0031).

• Mingo, a 2-year-old grey tabby male Persian-mix, is the handsome gentleman you’ve been searching for (case 0029).

The Orangeburg SPCA will be limiting the number of people inside its facility at this time. Hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays. The SPCA is located at 225 Ruf Road and the phone number is 803-536-3918. Check out available adoptions on the internet at orangeburgspca.petfinder.com, the interactive website at www.OrangeburgSPCA.org and Facebook page at Orangeburg SPCA. Email any questions to adopt@orangeburgspca.org.

