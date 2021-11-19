PET CORNER

Dogs and puppies

• King, a 1-year-old black male Boxer-mix, needs the warm embrace of safety with you (case 0328).

• Cyndi Lou, a 3-year-old black-and-white female Lab-mix, is no Grinch to be around (case 0361).

• Roxie, an 18-month-old tan-and-white female Lab-mix, makes you feel young again (case 0472).

• Ollie, a 1-year-old spotted white-and-black male Lab-mix, will only have eyes for you (case 0542).

• Nosey, 2-year-old tan female Shepherd-mix, needs someone to love just as much as she does (case 0001).

• Bandi, a 4-5 year-old white female Lab-mix, needs love she has never been shown (case 0051).

• Pepper, an 18-month-old black-and-white pepper spotted female Pointer-mix, is that spice you are looking for in life (case 0072).

• Petunia, a 2-3 year-old brindle female Boxer-mix, will cuddle with you all day long (case 0137).

• Benji, an 8-year-old tan Lhasa Apso male, needs a partner in crime (case 0198).

• Rosie, an 11-month-old white female Lab-mix, needs a soft hand to nurture her (case 0234).

• Diesel, a 10-month-old black male Boston Terrier-mix, is that fire you need in life (case 0242).

• Tilly, an 8-year-old chocolate female Boykin Spaniel, will keep a smile on your face (case 0245).

• Lyric, a 10-month-old red female Carolina-mix, will make your heart sing (case 0248).

• Selena, a 9-month-old black-and-white spotted female Heeler-mix, needs a new leading man (case 0251).

• Rex, a 1 to 2-year-old brindle male Lab-mix, has eyes that will melt your heart (case 0261).

• Nala, a 6-month-old white female Lab-mix, is looking for her Simba (case 0262).

• Shadow, a 3-4 year-old black male mini Shepherd-mix, will stick to you like glue (case 0266).

• Apollo, a 4-month-old brindle male Lab/Shar Pei-mix, has a way with barks (case 0226).

• Athena, a 4-month-old chocolate female Lab/Shar Pei-mix, will make you feel nothing but peace (case 0227).

Cats and kittens

• Penelope, 2-year-old tabby female, will turn your sour in to sweet (case 0331).

• Camilla, a 1-year-old diluted female tabby, specializes in purrs (case 0161).

• Juliet, a 5-month old black-and-white female tuxedo/magpie-mix, needs a new Romeo (case 0326).

• Carolina, a 1-year-old tabby with white female DSH, makes every day feel like sunshine (case 0416).

• June, an 18-month-old black female Bombay-mix, who makes it feel like summer all year long (case 0178).

• Dotty, a 2-year-old tabby female DSH, will make your heart skip a beat (case 0548).

• Emma, a 10-month-old black-and-white female DSH, will cast a spell over your heart (case 0059).

• Freda, an 11-year-old tri-color female calico, knows cuddles are the best medicine (case 0075).

• Missy, a 5-month-old female tortoise shell, who needs someone classy in her life (case 0229).

• Haley, an 11-month-old female tortoise shell, is out of this world fun (case 0218).

• Cynthia, a 1-year-old female diluted calico, is the best couch surfer (case 0132).

• Sofie, a 1-year-old female calico-mix, will make you feel like the only one in the room (case 0137).

• Simon, a 3-month-old black male DSH, knows what he wants and how to tell you (case 0141).

• Raven, a 4-month-old female tabby DSH, will make you feel like your soaring (case 0144).

• Crissy, an 11-year-old female calico, will steal your heart (case 0145).

• Jade, a 3-month-old female tabby DSH, will climb curtains for your love (case 0183).

• Kira, a 3-month-old female tabby DSH, has a way with purrs (case 0184).

• Sunshine, an 18-month-old orange-and-white female tabby DSH, will show brighten your day (case 0185).

• Ricochet, a 2-month-old male tuxedo, will bounce his way into your heart (case 0202).

• Kahn, a 2-month-old orange tabby male DSH, will conquer your heart (case 0244).

• Champ, a 6-month-old black male DSH, is the winner you are searching for (case 0131).

• Buzz, a 2-month-old orange male DSH, will love you for infinity (case 0256).

• Jack, a 2-month-old black male DSH, is looking for his Rose (case 0257).

• Watson, a 14-month-old tuxedo male DMH, will solve any mystery with you (case 0264).

The Orangeburg SPCA will be limiting the number of people inside its facility at this time. Hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays. The SPCA is located at 225 Ruf Road and the phone number is 803-536-3918. Check out available adoptions on the internet at orangeburgspca.petfinder.com, the interactive website at www.OrangeburgSPCA.org and Facebook page at Orangeburg SPCA. Email any questions to adopt@orangeburgspca.org.

