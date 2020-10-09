PET CORNER

Dogs and puppies

• Mamma Gail, a 3-year-old black female Lab, needs a gentle hand to guide her (case 0092).

• Roscoe, a 1-year-old black male Boxer/Lab0mix, is looking for someone to mend his broken heart (case 0098).

• Alexis, a 5-year-old black female Lab-mix, has the best listening ear (case 0164).

• Luna, a 2-year-old black female Lab-mix will have you falling into her soulful eyes (case 0184).

• Princess, a 2-year-old grey female Pit-Bull, will have you wanting to stay home all day (case 0176)

• Ruby, a 3-year-old white female Bulldog-mix, will shine for you all day (case 0239).

• Pineapple, an 8-month-old red male Lab-mix, is as sweet and delightful as his namesake (case 0321).

• Kiwi, an 8-month-old dark brown-and-tan female Collie-mix, will plant the seed of love with just one look (case 0322).

• King, a 1-year-old black male Boxer, needs the warm embrace of safety with you (case 0328).