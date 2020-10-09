PET CORNER

Dogs and puppies
• Mamma Gail, a 3-year-old black female Lab, needs a gentle hand to guide her (case 0092).
• Roscoe, a 1-year-old black male Boxer/Lab0mix, is looking for someone to mend his broken heart (case 0098).
• Alexis, a 5-year-old black female Lab-mix, has the best listening ear (case 0164).
• Luna, a 2-year-old black female Lab-mix will have you falling into her soulful eyes (case 0184).
• Princess, a 2-year-old grey female Pit-Bull, will have you wanting to stay home all day (case 0176)
• Ruby, a 3-year-old white female Bulldog-mix, will shine for you all day (case 0239).
• Pineapple, an 8-month-old red male Lab-mix, is as sweet and delightful as his namesake (case 0321).
• Kiwi, an 8-month-old dark brown-and-tan female Collie-mix, will plant the seed of love with just one look (case 0322).
• King, a 1-year-old black male Boxer, needs the warm embrace of safety with you (case 0328).
• Cyndi Lou, a 3-year-old black-and-white female Lab-mix, is no Grinch to be around (case 0361).
• Toby, a 6-month-old black-and-white male Vizla-mix, wants someone to share his secrets with (case 0371).
• Moose, an 18-month-old tan male Lab/Shepherd-mix, will love those long walks in the woods (case 0358).
• Starlight, a 1-year-old gray female Weimaraner/ Lab-mix, will have all your dreams coming true (case 0422).
• Cal, a 10-month-old light brindled male Lab-Boxer-mix, will make you want to travel the world with him (case 0451).
• Lea, a 4-year-old tan female Mountain Cur, will make you her whole world (case 0461).
Cats and kittens
• Penelope, 1-year-old tabby female, will turn your sour in to sweet (case 0331).
• Peaches, an 11-month-old diluted orange female tabby, just needs a windowsill to perch on (case 0097).
• Brooklyn, a 1-year-old black female ASH, needs a sight-seeing partner (case 0160).
• Camilla, an 11-month-old diluted female tabby, specializes in purrs (case 0161).
• Mufasa, an 18-month-old gray-and-white male Persian, needs a little light in his life (case 0162).
• Jessica, an 11-week-old diluted gray female calico, is anything but basic (case 0261).
• Woody, an 11-week-old black-and-white male tuxedo/magpie-mix, will bring out your adventurous side (case 0273).
• Ozzy, a 12-week-old white-and-black male tuxedo/magpie-mix, is the rock and roll you need in your life (case 0311).
• Doc, a 10-week-old black-and-white male tuxedo/magpie-mix, will never let you feel blue (case 0316).
• Juliet, a 9-week-old black-and-white female tuxedo/magpie-mix, needs a new Romeo (case 0326).
• May, a 9-week-old black-and-white female tuxedo/magpie-mix, has it feeling like spring year round (case 0327).
• Turtle, a 2-year-old tabby-and-white female DSH, will be quick about stealing your heart (case 0331).
• Flora, a 10-week-old gray female tabby, knows she is the pick of the field (case 0336).
• Ruffles, a 10-week-old black-and-gray female Persian-mix, will have you wishing you took her home sooner (case 0349).
• Ripley, a 4-month-old white-and-brindle male Siamese-mix, will have you believing he is the only one you need in life (case 0355).
• Marco, a 4-month-old white tabby male Siamese-mix (case 0356).
• Smokey, a 1-year-old black female Bombay-mix (case 0390).
• Louise, a 3-month-old orange female tabby DSH, sticks to you like glue (case 0394).
• Mingo, a 15-week-old male Persian/DSH, wants to show you all his new tricks (case 0395).
• Jack, a 5-week-old black-and-white male tuxedo DSH, will keep you warm on those cold days (case 0408).
• Carolina, a 10-month-old tabby female DSH, makes every day feel like sunshine (case 0416).
• Myers, a 5-week-old tabby male DSH, knows the vacuum is the enemy (case 0418).
• Maribelle, a 4-month-old tri-color female calico, teaches unconditional love (case 0425).
• Sunshine, a 5-month-old orange-and-white male DSH, will drive away the rainy days (case 0442).
• Sox, a 5-month-old black-and-white female DSH, won't play games with your heart (case 0443).
• Paris, a 2-month-old orange-and-black female tortoiseshell, can make any place feel like paradise (case 0446).
• Charlie, 2-month-old orange tabby male DSH, needs an angel to complete him (case 0459).
• Sunburst, 2-month-old orange tabby male DSH, brings warmth to anyone’s life (case 0468).
• Baxter, a 9-week-old grey tabby male DSH, has a way with purrs (case 0463).
• Tipsy, a 4-month-old black-and-white female DSH, will be the center of anyone’s attention (case 0470).
The Orangeburg SPCA will be limiting the number of people inside its facility at a time. Hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays. They are located at 225 Ruf Road and the phone number is 803-536-3918. Check out available adoptions on the internet at orangeburgspca.petfinder.com, the interactive website at www.OrangeburgSPCA.org and Facebook page at Orangeburg SPCA. Email any questions to adopt@orangeburgspca.org.
