PET CORNER

Dogs and puppies
- Johnny, a 1-year-old male Pointer-mix, is adorable and loves keeping people amused (case 0224).
- Mamma Gail, a 3-year-old black female Lab-mix, needs a gentle hand to guide her (case 0092).
- Roscoe, a 1-year-old black male Boxer/Lab-mix, is looking for someone to mend his broken heart (case 0098).
- Coco, a 1-year-old white female Boxer-mix, has all the makings of your new best friend (case 0126).
Alexis, a 5-year-old black female Lab-mix, has the best listening ear (case 0164).
- Luke, a 10-month-old male black Lab/retriever, is looking for someone to love him (case 0234).
- T.J., a 1-year-old male black Lab-mix, knows he is the package deal (case 0284).
Luna, a 2-year-old black Lab-mix, will have you falling in to her soulful eyes (case 0184).
Roxie, a 1-year-old tan/white female Lab-mix, knows just how to make you laugh (case 0194).
Ursula, a 1-year-old black female German Spitz-mix, will have you wanting to stay home all day (0195).
Ariel, a 2-month-old brown female Shepherd-mix, will swim the ocean with you (case 0198).
Echo, a 1-year-old black-and-white male Lab-mix, won't have to convince you that he's the one (case 0212).
- Goldie Locks, a 1-year-old Golden Retriever-mix, will have you jumping with joy (case 0216).
- Sassy, a 3-year-old black-and-brown female Lab-mix, will have your feeling all fuzzy inside (case 0285).
Cats and kittens
Penelope, 1-year-old tabby female, will turn your sour in to sweet (case 0331).
- Tippy, a 3-year-old female tortoise shell, is ready to be the shining star in your life (case 0384).
- Peaches, an 11-month-old diluted orange female tabby, just needs a windowsill to perch on (case 0097).
- Midnight, a 4-week-old black female ASH, will light up your day (case 0146).
- Treble, a 4-week-old black-and-white male ASH, will have you walking on sunshine (case 0148).
- Arrow, a 4-week-old black-and-white male ASH, will have you soaring with the feeling of love (case 0150).
- Courtney, a 4-week-old grey female ASH, is the best hide-and-seek partner (case 0153).
- Caruso, a 1-year-old grey-and-white male ASH, is as smooth as butter (case 0157).
Binx, a 1-year-old black female ASH, will have you wanting to call in sick (case 0158).
Brooklyn, a 1-year-old black female ASH, needs a sight-seeing partner (case 0160).
Camilla, an 11-month-old diluted female tabby, specializes in purrs (case 0161).
Nala, an 18-month-old gray-and-white female DMH, needs a new Simba to love (case 0162).
June, a 1-year-old black female ASH, is looking for her Johnny (case 0178).
Autumn, a 6-month-old female calico, will make it feel like it is always summertime (case 0180).
The Orangeburg SPCA will be limiting the number of people inside its facility at a time. Hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays. They are located at 225 Ruf Road and the phone number is 536-3918. Check out available adoptions on the internet at orangeburgspca.petfinder.com, the interactive website at www.OrangeburgSPCA.org and Facebook page at Orangeburg SPCA. Email any questions to adopt@orangeburgspca.org.
