PET CORNER

Colby, a 4-year-old black-and-white American Staffordshire Terrier-mix, is looking for someone to love him (case 0297).

Johnny, a 1-year-old male Pointer-mix, is adorable and loves keeping people amused (case 0224).

Mamma Gail, a 3-year-old black female Lab-mix, needs a gentle hand to guide her (case 0092).

Houston, a 1-year-old white-spotted Bernard/Lab-mix, is love at first site (case 0095).

Roscoe, a 1-year-old black male Boxer/Lab-mix, is looking for someone to mend his broken heart (case 0098).

Stella, an 11-month-old cream/white female Lab-mix, needs someone to give her the world (case 0107).

Liza, a 16-month-old white/black female Collie-mix, will sit with you every day to watch the sunset (0113).

Freckles, a 3-year-old red/white female Beagle, needs a new cuddling partner (case 0115).

Mack, a 3-year-old tri-color male Beagle, needs a warm place to rest his head (case 0016).

Barkley, a 4-month-old brown/white female Boxer/Lab-mix, will make you her whole world (case 0119).

Coco, a 1-year-old white female Boxer-mix, has all the makings of your new best friend (case 0126).

Rachel, a 4-year-old tan/white female Lab-mix, needs the warm touch of her new family (case 0133).

Raven, a 5-month-old female Shepherd-mix, needs the gentle touch of a human (case 0143).

Gracie, a 5-month-old Shepherd-mix, (case 0144).

Buddy, an 18-month-old black male Lab-mix, will never leave you lonely (case 0163).

Alexis, a 5-year-old black female Lab-mix, has the best listening ear (case 0164).

Marley, a 1-year-old white male Pyranees-mix, knows he is the package deal (case 0183).

Luna, a 2-year-old black Lab-mix, will have you falling in to her soulful eyes (case 0184).

Poof, a 3-month-old black female Lab/Retriever-mix, will be your whole world (case 0186).

Wanda, a 3-month-old black female Lab/Retriever-mix, will make sure every day feels like magic (case 0187).

Cosmo, a 3-month-old black male Lab/Retriever-mix, will have you feeling out of this world (case 0188).

Roxie, a 1-year-old tan/white female Lab-mix, knows just how to make you laugh (case 0194).

Ursula, a 1-year-old black female German Spitz-mix, will have you wanting to stay home all day (0195).

Flounder, a 2-month-old black/white male Shepherd-mix, will go on any adventure with you (case 0196).

Sebastian, a 2-month-old black male Jack Russell-mix, will be your new partner in crime (case 0197).

Ariel, a 2-month-old brown female Shepherd-mix, will swim the ocean with you (case 0198).