PET CORNER

Dogs and puppies
• Mamma Gail, a 3-year-old black female Lab, needs a gentle hand to guide her (case 0092).
• Roscoe, a 1-year-old black male Boxer/Lab-mix, is looking for someone to mend his broken heart (case 0098).
• Alexis, a 5-year-old black female Lab-mix, has the best listening ear (case 0164).
• Luna, a 2-year-old black female Lab-mix, will have you falling into her soulful eyes (case 0184).
• Ruby, a 3-year-old white female Bulldog-mix, will shine for you all day (case 0239).
• Pineapple, an 10-month-old red male Lab-mix, is as sweet and delightful as his namesake (case 0321).
• Kiwi, a 10-month-old dark brown/tan female Collie-mix, will plant the seed of love with just one look (case 0322).
• King, a 1-year-old black male Boxer, needs the warm embrace of safety with you (case 0328).
• Cyndi Lou, a 3-year-old black with white female Lab-mix, is no grinch to be around (case 0361).
• Toby, a 6-month-old black with white male Vizla-mix, wants someone to share his secrets with (case 0371).
• Starlight, a 1-year-old gray female Weimaraner/Lab-mix, will have all your dreams coming true (case 0422).
• Lea, a 4-year-old tan female Mountain Cur, will make you her whole world (case 0461).
• Roxie, an 18-month-old tan-and-white female Lab-mix, makes you feel young again(case 0472).
• Trixie, 18-month-old brindle with white female terrier-mix, lights up a room (case 0485).
• Miracle, a 2-year-old brown-and-white female Lab-mix, will have you appreciating life more (case 0488).
• Zeus, a 2-year-old black-and-tan male German Shepherd-mix, will move mountains for you (case 0467).
• Lola, a 3-month-old tan female Boxer-mix, needs someone to squeeze her tight (case 0515).
• Jersey, a 4-month-old white-and-red female Lab/Pointer-mix, is searching for her next teammate (case 0516).
• Gator, a 2-3 year-old male tan Boxer, is ready to take a bite out of life with you (case 0518).
• Lucky, a 3-month-old tan male Shepherd-mix, will charm his way to your heart (case 0519).
Cats and kittens
• Penelope, 1-year-old tabby female, will turn your sour in to sweet (case 0331).
• Peaches, an 11-month-old diluted orange female tabby, just needs a windowsill to perch on (case 0097).
• Camilla, an 11-month-old diluted female tabby, specializes in purrs (case 0161).
• Jessica, an 11-week-old diluted gray female calico, is anything but basic (case 0261).
• Ozzy, a 12-week-old white-and-black male tuxedo/magpie-mix, is the rock and roll you need in your life (case 0311).
• Juliet, a 12-week-old black-and-white female tuxedo/magpie-mix, needs a new Romeo (case 0326).
• May, a 12-week-old black-and-white female tuxedo/magpie, has it feeling like spring year-round (case 0327).
• Turtle, a 2-year-old tabby-and-white female DSH, will be quick about stealing your heart (case 0331).
• Marco, a 4-month-old white-and-tabby male Siamese-mix, is looking for another half to make her whole (case 0356).
• Smokey, a 1-year-old black female Bombay-mix, was made just for you (case 0390).
• Mingo, a 4-month-old male Persian/DSH, wants to show you all his new tricks (case 0395).
• Jack, an 3-month-old black-and-white male tuxedo DSH, will keep you warm on those cold days (case 0408).
• Carolina, a 10-month-old tabby with white female DSH, makes every day feel like sunshine (case 0416).
• Baxter, a 3-month-old gray tabby male DSH, has a way with purrs (case 0463).
• Tipsy, a 4-month-old black-and-white female DSH, will be the center of anyone’s attention (case 0470).
• Theo, a 2-month-old tabby gray-and-white Minx-mix, needs a new cooking partner (case 0491).
• Bailey, a 2-month-old female calico, is your next partner in crime (case 0493).
• Faith, a 7-week-old female calico Siamese-mix, needs a new human to nuzzle (case 0501).
The Orangeburg SPCA will be limiting the number of people inside its facility at this time. Hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays. The SPCA is located at 225 Ruf Road and the phone number is 803-536-3918. Check out available adoptions on the internet at orangeburgspca.petfinder.com, the interactive website at www.OrangeburgSPCA.org and Facebook page at Orangeburg SPCA. Email any questions to adopt@orangeburgspca.org.
