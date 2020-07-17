PET CORNER
Dogs and puppies

Mamma Gail, a 3-year-old black female Lab, needs a gentle hand to guide her (case 0092).

Roscoe, a 1-year-old black male Boxer/Lab0mix, is looking for someone to mend his broken heart (case 0098).

Alexis, a 5-year-old black female Lab-mix, has the best listening ear (case 0164).

T.J., a 1-year-old black male Retriever/Lab, knows he is the package deal (case 0284).

Luna, a 2-year-old black female Lab-mix will have you falling into her soulful eyes (case 0184).

Roxie, a 1-year-old tan/white female Lab-mix, knows just how to make you laugh (case 0194)

Princess, a 2-year-old grey female Pit-Bull, will have you wanting to stay home all day (case 0176)

Sassy, a 3-year-old black-and-brown female Lab/Retriever-mix, will have you feeling all fuzzy inside (case 0285).

Ruby, a 3-year-old white female Bulldog-mix, will shine for you all day (case 0239).

Aiken, a 2-month-old black-and-white female Dalmatian-mix, will have you never wanting to leave your couch (case 0267).

Shay, a 1-year-old black-and-white female Boston Terrier-mix, has the makings of your new best friend (case 0281).

Chubby, a 3-month-old white-and-black male Boxer-mix, will have you trying new things (case 0291).

Rocky, a 6-month-old black-and-tan male Shepherd/Lab-mix, will fight for your heart (case 0249).

Gunner, a 6-month-old black-ad-white male Lab/Chow mix, will pierce your soul with his love (case 0250).

Gus, a 3-month-old white-and-black male Lab/Boxer-mix, wants to devote all his love to you (case 0294).

Daisy May, a 3-month-old white-and-black female Lab/Boxer-mix, is the best quarantine buddy (case 0295).

Jules, a 3-month-old black-and-white female Lab/Boxer-mix, feels like finding buried treasure (case 0296)

Juniper, a 3-month old black-and-white female Lab/Boxer-mix, might make your heart burst with love (case 0297).

Dexter, an 8-month-old male Weimaraner-mix, will make you his one and only (case 0298).

Murph, a 7-month-old tan-and-white spotted female Lab/Husky-mix, is ready to shower you with unconditional love, (case 0300).

Ellie, a 11-month-old tan female English Red Tick Hound, can sniff out all the adventure the world has to offer (case 0319).

Pineapple, an 8-month-old red male Lab-mix, is as sweet and delightful as his namesake (case 0321).

Kiwi, an 8-month-old dark brown-and-tan female Collie-mix, will plant the seed of love with just one look (case 0322).

Banana, a 2-month-old tan female Shepherd-mix, will have you wishing you met her sooner (case 0323).

Scooby, a 2-month-old tan male Shepherd-mix, is searching for his mystery solving best friend (case 0324).

Stella, a 2-month-old white female Lab-mix, is searching for a gentle touch to show her love (case 0325).

King, a 1-year-old black male Boxer, needs the warm embrace of safety with you (case 0328).

Behr, an 18-month-old black-and-white male Great Dane-mix, has a personality to match his size (case 0329).

Mars, a 1-year-old black-and-white male Lab/Collie-mix, can make you feel young again (case 0330).

Charlie, a 10-month-old light tan-and-gray male Shepherd-mix, needs a human to prove he is worth loving (case 0332).

Mr. T, a 4-year-old tan-and-white male Chihuahua, has what it takes to be your new sidekick in life (case 0333).

Biscuit, a 2-year-old yellow-and-white female Collie/Retriever-mix, will have you eating out of her paw in no time (case 0339).

Reign, a 3-month-old black female Boxer-mix, will make you feel like royalty (case 0340).

Jenkins, a 3-year-old white male Shih Tzu, will have you feeling like solving a mystery (case 0341).

Duchess, a 1-year-old brined-and-white female Boston Terrier/Chihuahua-mix, can be your next queen (case 0342).

Clarabelle, an 18-month-old white-and-tan female Boston Terrier/Chihuahua-mix, has that sweet southern soul (case 0343).

Ginger, a 2-month-old red female Bulldog/Lab-mix, is the new spice you need in your life (case 0344).

Medea, a 2-month-old tan female Bulldog/Lab-mix, is the life of any party (case 0345).

Piper, a 1-year-old black with white female Dachshund/ Spaniel-mix, will have you singing duets with her (case 0346).

Cats and kittens

Penelope, 1-year-old tabby female, will turn your sour in to sweet (case 0331).

Tippy, a 3-year-old female tortoise shell, is ready to be the shining star in your life (case 0384).

Peaches, an 11-month-old diluted orange female tabby, just needs a windowsill to perch on (case 0097).

Caruso, a 1-year-old gray-and-white male ASH, is as smooth as butter (case 0157).

Binx, a 1-year-old black female ASH, will have you wanting to call in sick (case 0158).

Brooklyn, a 1-year-old black female ASH, needs a sight-seeing partner (case 0160).

Camilla, an 11-month-old diluted female tabby, specializes in purrs (case 0161).

Nala, an 18-month-old grey/white female DMH, needs a new Simba to love (case 0162).

June, a 1-year-old black female ASH, is looking for her Johnny (case 0178).

Autumn, a 6-month-old female calico, will make it feel like it is always summertime (case 0180).

Jessica, an 11-week-old diluted gray female calico, is anything but basic (case 0261).

Queen, a 2-year-old orange-and-black female tortoise shell, is searching for her royal family (case 0266).

Woody, an 11-week-old black-and-white male tuxedo/magpie-mix, will bring out your adventurous side (case 0273).

Simon, a 7-week-old grey male Persian/Russian Blue-mix, will never play games with your heart (case 0287).

Noah, a 9-week-old black male DSH, will make you feel safe through any disaster (case 0288).

Amelia, a 9-week-old black female DSH, will have you on Cloud Nine (case 0289).

Onyx, a 2-year-old black female Bombay, will have you head over heels (case 0303).

Cotton, a 2-year-old gray female Russian Blue, has fur as soft as silk (case 0304).

Tipsy, an 11-week-old black/white female tuxedo/magpie-mix, will purr her way in to your heart (case 0305).

Chief, an 11-week old gray male Persian-mix, will be in charge of your heart (case 0310).

Gilligan, a 9-week-old orange male tabby, will never leave you stranded (case 0313).

Ozzy, a 12-week-old white-and-black male tuxedo/magpie-mix, is the rock and roll you need in your life (case 0311).

Fluffy, an 11-week-old black-and-white female tuxedo/magpie-mix, wins for best snuggles (case 0314).

Slim, a 10-week-old black-and-white male tuxedo/magpie-mix, is as cunning as he is handsome (case 0315).

Doc, a 10-week-old black-and-white male tuxedo/magpie-mix, will never let you feel blue (case 0316).

Thor, a 7-week-old black male DSH, will have you feeling stronger in his presence (case 0321).

Juliet, a 9-week-old black-and-white female tuxedo/magpie-mix, needs a new Romeo (case 0326).

May, a 9-week-old black-and-white female tuxedo/magpie-mix, has it feeling like spring year round (case 0327).

Turtle, a 2-year-old tabby-and-white female DSH, will be quick about stealing your heart (case 0331).

The Orangeburg SPCA will be limiting the number of people inside its facility at a time. Hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays. They are located at 225 Ruf Road and the phone number is 803-536-3918. Check out available adoptions on the internet at orangeburgspca.petfinder.com, the interactive website at www.OrangeburgSPCA.org and Facebook page at Orangeburg SPCA. Email any questions to adopt@orangeburgspca.org

The shelter will be open Saturday, July 18, for the Independence Day holiday.

The Spot
