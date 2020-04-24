PET CORNER

Dogs and puppies
- Lucy, a 5-month-old white-and-black female Collie-mix, loves every ounce of attention you will give (case 0346).
- Cheech, an 18-month-old male tan Boxer-mix, is looking for a friend (case 0241).
- Colby, a 4-year-old black-and-white American Staffordshire Terrier-mix, is looking for someone to love him (case 0297).
- Johnny, a 1-year-old male Pointer-mix, is adorable and loves keeping people amused (case 0224).
- Madison, an 18-month-old female Pointer-mix, has charismatic charm and personality (case 0223).
- Max, a 2-year-old male Boxer/Shepherd-mix, will make sure you know he is in the room (case 0110).
- Milo, an 18-month-old black-and-white male Lab/Pointer-mix, is looking for a new face to lick (case 0068)
- Mamma Gail, a 3-year-old black female Lab-mix, needs a gentle hand to guide her (case 0092).
- Houston, a 1-year-old white-spotted Bernard/Lab-mix, is love at first site (case 0095).
- Roscoe, a 1-year-old black male Boxer/Lab-mix, is looking for someone to mend his broken heart (case 0098).
- Sadie, a 1-year-old gray female Pitbull-mix, is looking for that great love of her life (case 0106).
- Stella, an 11-month-old cream/white female Lab-mix, needs someone to give her the world (case 0107).
- Bella ,a 16-month-old tan/white female Beagle, thinks she can be your forever and always (case 0112).
- Liza, a 16-month-old white/black female Collie-mix, will sit with you every day to watch the sunset (0113).
- Houdini, a 3-year-old black/brown male Beagle, can create magic with you (case 0114).
- Freckles, a 3-year-old red/white female Beagle, needs a new cuddling partner (case 0115).
Mack, a 3-year-old tri-color male beagle, needs a warm place to rest his head (case 0016).
Ratatouie, a 4-month-old white female boxer/lab mix, will make every dinner exciting, (case 0117).
Barkley, a 4-month-old brown/white female boxer/lab mix, will make you her whole world (case 0119).
Oscar, a 4-month-old brindle/white male boxer/lab mix, makes every day an adventure (case 0120).
Mckenzie, a 2-month-old black/white female Akita mix, will make sure you have non-stop fun (case 0121).
Coco, a 1-year-old white female boxer mix, has all the makings of your new best friend (case 0126).
Hazel, an 18-month-old tan female boxer mix, will serenade you with her beautiful voice (0129).
Sunflower, a 4-month-old light tan female boxer mix, needs someone to play catch with (case 0130).
Cleetus, a 1-year-old red male redbone mix, is the best listener you will ever meet (case 0132).
Rachel, a 4-year-old tan/white female lab mix, needs the warm touch of her new family (case 0133).
Cats and kittens
Tye, a 6-month-old black female, is a mini Carolina Panther (case 0123).
Penelope, 1-year-old tabby female, will turn your sour in to sweet (case 0331).
- Tippy, a 3-year-old female tortoise shell, is ready to be the shining star in your life (case 0384).
- Titus, a 1-year-old black male ASH, will cuddle with you all day long (case 0029).
- Vixen, a 1-year-old female calico, will stay by your side through thick and thin (case 0088).
- Peaches, an 11-month-old diluted orange female tabby, just needs a windowsill to perch on (case 0097).
- Travis, a 4-month-old male tabby, has eyes you could fall in to (case 0128).
- Tabitha, a 6-week-old female diluted tabby, will show you what kittens are made of (case 0134).
- Callie, a 6-week-old female tabby, will climb her way into your heart (case 0135).
- Timothy,a 6-week-old male orange tabby, will have you falling head over heels for him (case 0136).
- Tigger, a 6-week-old light cream male ASH, will have you thinking he’s your soulmate (case 0137).
- Simba, a 6-week-old dark cream male ASH, knows how to flaunt what he’s got (case 0138).
- Spencer, a 6-week-old dark cream male ASH, has a way with purrs (case 0139).
The Orangeburg SPCA will be limiting the number of people inside its facility at a time. Hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays. They are located at 225 Ruf Road and the phone number is 536-3918. Check out available adoptions on the internet at orangeburgspca.petfinder.com, the interactive website at www.OrangeburgSPCA.org and Facebook page at Orangeburg SPCA. Email any questions to adopt@orangeburgspca.org.
