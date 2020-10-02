PET CORNER (copy)

 Skip to main content
PET CORNER
PET CORNER

Dogs and puppies

Mamma Gail, a 3-year-old black female Lab, needs a gentle hand to guide her (case 0092).

Roscoe, a 1-year-old black male Boxer/Lab0mix, is looking for someone to mend his broken heart (case 0098).

Alexis, a 5-year-old black female Lab-mix, has the best listening ear (case 0164).

Luna, a 2-year-old black female Lab-mix will have you falling into her soulful eyes (case 0184).

Princess, a 2-year-old grey female Pit-Bull, will have you wanting to stay home all day (case 0176)

Ruby, a 3-year-old white female Bulldog-mix, will shine for you all day (case 0239).

Pineapple, an 8-month-old red male Lab-mix, is as sweet and delightful as his namesake (case 0321).

Kiwi, an 8-month-old dark brown-and-tan female Collie-mix, will plant the seed of love with just one look (case 0322).

King, a 1-year-old black male Boxer, needs the warm embrace of safety with you (case 0328).

• Cyndi Lou, a 3-year-old black-and-white female Lab-mix, is no Grinch to be around (case 0361).

• Jordan, a 5-year-old white male Shepherd/Lab-mix, knows the best way to your heart (case 0362).

• Toby, a 6-month-old black-and-white male Vizla-mix, wants someone to share his secrets with (case 0371).

• Moose, an 18-month-old tan male Lab/Shepherd-mix, will love those long walks in the woods (case 0358).

Vanna, a 2-year-old white-and-gray female Terrier-mix, wags her way straight to your love (case 0415).

Starlight, a 1-year-old gray female Weimaraner/ Lab-mix, will have all your dreams coming true (case 0422).

• Cal, a 10-month-old light brindled male Lab-Boxer-mix, will make you want to travel the world with him (case 0451).

Cats and kittens

Penelope, 1-year-old tabby female, will turn your sour in to sweet (case 0331).

Peaches, an 11-month-old diluted orange female tabby, just needs a windowsill to perch on (case 0097).

Brooklyn, a 1-year-old black female ASH, needs a sight-seeing partner (case 0160).

Camilla, an 11-month-old diluted female tabby, specializes in purrs (case 0161).

• Mufasa, an 18-month-old gray-and-white male Persian, needs a little light in his life (case 0162).

Jessica, an 11-week-old diluted gray female calico, is anything but basic (case 0261).

Woody, an 11-week-old black-and-white male tuxedo/magpie-mix, will bring out your adventurous side (case 0273).

Ozzy, a 12-week-old white-and-black male tuxedo/magpie-mix, is the rock and roll you need in your life (case 0311).

Doc, a 10-week-old black-and-white male tuxedo/magpie-mix, will never let you feel blue (case 0316).

Juliet, a 9-week-old black-and-white female tuxedo/magpie-mix, needs a new Romeo (case 0326).

May, a 9-week-old black-and-white female tuxedo/magpie-mix, has it feeling like spring year round (case 0327).

Turtle, a 2-year-old tabby-and-white female DSH, will be quick about stealing your heart (case 0331).

Flora, a 10-week-old gray female tabby, knows she is the pick of the field (case 0336).

Ruffles, a 10-week-old black-and-gray female Persian-mix, will have you wishing you took her home sooner (case 0349).

Ripley, a 4-month-old white-and-brindle male Siamese-mix, will have you believing he is the only one you need in life (case 0355).

Marco, a 4-month-old white tabby male Siamese-mix (case 0356).

Smokey, a 1-year-old black female Bombay-mix (case 0390).

Louise, a 3-month-old orange female tabby DSH, sticks to you like glue (case 0394).

Mingo, a 15-week-old male Persian/DSH, wants to show you all his new tricks (case 0395).

Jack, a 5-week-old black-and-white male tuxedo DSH, will keep you warm on those cold days (case 0408).

Carolina, a 10-month-old tabby female DSH, makes every day feel like sunshine (case 0416).

Myers, a 5-week-old tabby male DSH, knows the vacuum is the enemy (case 0418).

Maribelle, a 4-month-old tri-color female calico, teaches unconditional love (case 0425).

Sunshine, a 5-month-old orange-and-white male DSH, will drive away the rainy days (case 0442).

Sox, a 5-month-old black-and-white female DSH, won't play games with your heart (case 0443).

The Orangeburg SPCA will be limiting the number of people inside its facility at a time. Hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays. They are located at 225 Ruf Road and the phone number is 803-536-3918. Check out available adoptions on the internet at orangeburgspca.petfinder.com, the interactive website at www.OrangeburgSPCA.org and Facebook page at Orangeburg SPCA. Email any questions to adopt@orangeburgspca.org

The shelter will be open Saturday, Oct. 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for adoptions.

