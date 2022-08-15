The wrong lead from the right hand

A reader from Las Vegas asks about the law when declarer leads from the wrong hand, which he notes is impossible in online play.

First, if the dummy thinks his partner is about to make this mistake, he should speak up, saying, "You are on the board," or, "You are in your hand." If the incorrect lead is made, either defender may accept it, but not after consultation. Also, if the next defender plays a card, it condones the incorrect lead, making it legal.

If declarer leads incorrectly from, say, his hand and is asked to lead from the board, he may select any card; he does not have to lead the same suit. Declarer cannot have a penalty card. It can help only the defenders if declarer inadvertently displays one or more of his cards.

How is this relevant to today's deal, which occurred in London a few years ago? South is in three no-trump, and West leads the heart king.

South won the first trick with his ace and immediately cashed his top diamonds. When they failed to split evenly, he led the club four and played dummy's top clubs. When they broke 3-1, he was forced to win the fourth round of clubs in his hand with the 10. Declarer realized his only chance was to call for dummy's club seven and hope East played a card. However, knowing that that was not cricket, as they say in England, South conceded down one.

"Sorry, partner," he said. "I should have paid closer attention to the club spots, unblocking my eight, nine and 10 under dummy's honors. Then the seven doesn't wither on the vine."