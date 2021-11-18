The winning score was how much?

Many years ago at a bridge club in New York City, a 13-table section played 12 two-board rounds. When the scores were computed, the East-West winners had 49.13%. With no irregularities of any sort, how could a winning score be under average?

In 1986, the World Bridge Federation introduced instant matchpoint scoring in the Epson Worldwide Simultaneous Pairs. After each deal was played, you learned your score immediately. For example, if you were plus 650 on board 26, you received 56 matchpoints and your opponents got 44.

The American Contract Bridge League liked the idea. Today's deal is from its 1991 instant matchpoint event.

A common line of play in six hearts was to win trick one with dummy's club ace and run the heart queen. West won with the king and then led the club king. South ruffed, cashed the heart ace and ran the heart nine. The diamond 10 was overtaken with dummy's queen and the last trump drawn. But the unfriendly 4-1 diamond split killed the contract.

Did you spot South's error? When East drops the heart seven at trick two, South should unblock his eight. West does best to duck his king, but if he wins and returns the club king, South ruffs with the heart nine, cashes the heart ace and leads the heart three for a finesse of dummy's six. Now he can draw the last trump and run the diamonds without hindrance.

With instant matchpoint scoring, which has fallen out of favor, it was possible for the winning pair to finish under average.

